RSMSSB Lab Assistant Answer Key 2022: Download PDF Link Here

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Answer Key 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has uploaded the initial answer key along with the master question paper for Laboratory Assistant Combined Direct Recruitment 2022 on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download RSMSSB Answer Key from the board website. Also, they have the option to get the same by clicking on RSMSSB Lab Assistant Answer Key, Link for Science, Geography and Home Science, provided below:

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Answer Key Download:

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Objection Link

The objection will be available on the SSO website from 15 July to 17 July 2022. The candidates will be required to submit Rs. 100 per objection.

How to Download RSMSSB Lab Assistant Answer Key 2022 ?

Go to the official website of RSMSSB Visit ‘Candidate Corner’ then ‘Answer Key’ Click on ‘LA(Geography)2022 : Primary Answer Key, 30.06.2022’ or ‘LA(Home Science)2022 : Primary Answer Key, 30.06.2022’ or ‘LA (Science)2022 : Primary Answer Key, (Paper-II) 29.06.2022 Evening’ or ‘LA (Science)2022 : Primary Answer Key, (Paper-I) 29.06.2022 Morning’ or ‘LA (Science)2022 : Primary Answer Key, (Paper-II) 28.06.2022 Evening’ or ‘LA (Science)2022 : Primary Answer Key, (Paper-I) 28.06.2022 Morning’ Download RSMSSB LA Answer Key

RSMSSB has conducted the written exam for the Lab Assistant post from 28 to 30 June 2022. Exam for the First Phase for Paper I and Paper II for the post of Lab Assistant (Science) on 28 June 2022. Paper I and Paper II for the Second Phase for the Lab Assistant (Science) post on 29 June 2022. The Written exam for the post of Lab Assistant (Geography) and Lab Assistant (Home Science )was held on 30 June 2022.