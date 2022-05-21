RSMSSB Librarian Grade 3 Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT): Apply Online for 460 Vacancies @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Librarian Grade 3 Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check application process, educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria, and other details.

RSMSSB Librarian Grade 3 Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Librarian Grade III. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply to the posts from 26 May onwards. The RSMSSB Librarian Grade 3 Recruitment 2022 online application will be available on the official website, once activated.

A total of 460 vacancies have been notified for Librarian Grade III. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 26 May 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 24 June 2022

Last date for remitting application fee: 24 June 2022

Exam Date: Notified Soon

Admit Card Available: Before Exam

RSMSSB Librarian Grade 3 Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Librarian Grade III - 460 Posts

RSMSSB Librarian Grade 3 Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor's Degree in Library Science / Library and Information Science OR Diploma in Library and Information Science; Knowledge of Devanagari Lipi & Rajasthani Culture.

RSMSSB Librarian Grade 3 Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates must be between the age group 18 to 40 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Download RSMSSB Librarian Grade 3 Recruitment 2022

Apply Online from 26 May

RSMSSB Librarian Grade 3 Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format from 26 May to 24 June 2022. After the submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.