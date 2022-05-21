RSMSSB Librarian Grade 3 Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT): Apply Online for 460 Vacancies @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Librarian Grade 3 Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Librarian Grade III. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply to the posts from 26 May onwards. The RSMSSB Librarian Grade 3 Recruitment 2022 online application will be available on the official website, once activated.
A total of 460 vacancies have been notified for Librarian Grade III. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 26 May 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 24 June 2022
- Last date for remitting application fee: 24 June 2022
- Exam Date: Notified Soon
- Admit Card Available: Before Exam
RSMSSB Librarian Grade 3 Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Librarian Grade III - 460 Posts
RSMSSB Librarian Grade 3 Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Bachelor's Degree in Library Science / Library and Information Science OR Diploma in Library and Information Science; Knowledge of Devanagari Lipi & Rajasthani Culture.
RSMSSB Librarian Grade 3 Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
Candidates must be between the age group 18 to 40 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.
Download RSMSSB Librarian Grade 3 Recruitment 2022
Apply Online from 26 May
RSMSSB Librarian Grade 3 Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format from 26 May to 24 June 2022. After the submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.