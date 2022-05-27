Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Admit Card 2022 (Out) @ sso.rajasthan.gov.in: Pashudhan Sahayak Exam on 4 June

RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Admit Card 2022 has been released by rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Candidates can download the Pashudhan Sahayak Hall ticket from here.

Updated: May 27, 2022 18:12 IST
RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Admit Card 2022 Download: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card of all the candidates who are appearing in the exam, on 04 June 2022 (Saturday) from 10 AM to 12 PM, for the post of  Livestock Assistant or पशुधन सहायक (Pashudhan Sahayak) on sso.rajasthan.gov.in and rsmssb.gov.in. It is advised to such candidates that they can download RSMSSB Admit Card, right away, from the board website or directly by clicking on the RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Admit Card Link provided here.

It is mandatory for the candidates to bring the RSMSSB LSA Admit Card along with an original Photo ID such as Aadhar Card, Passport, Driving License, Voter ID Card etc., a coloured photo of 2.5 cmx2.5 cm and a blue ball pen at the exam centre. The candidate can check the complete details of the items allowed and which are not allowed at the exam centre through the PDF link below:

RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Admit Card and Exam Instructions PDF 

RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Events 2022 Dates
RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Notification Date 1 March 2022
RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Registration Dates 19 March to 17 April 2022
RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Admit Card Date 27 May 2022
RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Exam Date 4 June 2022
RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Answer Key Date to be released
RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Result Date to be released

How to Download RSMSSB Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Visit the ‘Admit Card’ Link and click on ‘Direct Recruitment of Livestock Assistant - 2022’

Step 3: Now, click on ‘Get Admit Card’

Step 4: Provide your details

Step 5: RSMSSB Pashudhan Sahayak Admit Card

 

FAQ

How to Download RSMSSB Pashudhan Sahayak Admit Card 2022 ?

The admit card can be downloaded from the official website of RSMSSB.

Is RSMSSB LSA Admit Card Released ?

yes
