RSMSSB Patwari Exam Date 2020 Postponed @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Latest Update

RSMSSB Patwari Exam Date 2020 Postponed: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has postponed the exam dates for Patwari post on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the RSMSSB Patwari post can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short notice released by Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, the Patwari written exam which was scheduled in the month of January 2021 has been postponed. Board has postponed the exam due to administrative reason.

It is noted that Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board was set to conduct the written exam for Patwari post in various phases on 10/17/24 January 2021. Now Board has decided to postpone the exam till next date.

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board will release the next exam date in future. Candidates who have applied for Patwari Post are advised to keep in touch with the official website for latest update for the same. You can check the short notice regarding the postponement of exam on its official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



