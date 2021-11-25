RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 273 Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector and APRO Posts|Apply Online

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released for 273 Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector and APRO Vacancies. Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteira, Application Process and other details here.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector (MVSI) and Assistant Public Relation Officer (APRO). The candidates who wish to apply for the above posts can submit applications through online mode. The applications for MVSI will be submitted from 2 December 2021 onwards while the application process for APRO Posts will start from 3 December 2021 onwards.

This drive is being done to recruit 273 vacancies out of which 197 vacancies are for Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector (MVSI) and 76 are for Assistant Public Relation Officer (APRO). The candidates can check the details like educational qualification, age limit, selection process, and application process details below.

How to Apply for RSMSSB Recruitment 2021?

The candidates willing to apply for RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 are required to submit their applications through the online mode at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. No other mode of application will be accepted. The candidates can follow the below steps for applying to the above posts.

Visit the official Website.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on ‘New Notifications’. You will find the detailed notifications of the Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector(MVSI) and Assistant Public Relation Officer. Click on the link that reads ‘Apply Online. Enter your details and submit the application fee. Take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

Important Dates:

MVSI

Commencement of submission of Online Application: 02 December 2021

Last date for Registration: 31 December 2021

Last date for submitting application Fee: 31 December 2021

Exam Date: 12-13 February 2022

Admit Card: February 2022

Assistant Public Relation Officer

Commencement of submission of Online Application: 03 December 2021

Last date for Registration: 31 December 2021

Last date for submitting application Fee: 31 December 2021

Exam Date: 13 February 2022

Admit Card: February 2022

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 Educational Qualification

Assistant Public Relation Officer- The candidate must be graduate from a recognized University and must have knowledge of Hindi and Rajasthan Culture.

MVSI - The candidate must have passed 10th Exam with Diploma in Mechanical/Automobile Engg. & 1 Yr Experience and holding a Driving License.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

MVSI

General, OBC Candidates: Rs. 450/-

OBC NCL Candidates : Rs. 350/-

SC, ST Candidates : Rs. 250/-

Correction Charge : Rs. 300/-

APRO