RSMSSB Stenographer Result 2021 Out @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Steno Selection List PDF, Cut-Off Here

RSMSSB Stenographer Result 2021 has been released by Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check Here

RSMSSB Stenographer Result 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), on 16 July 2021, has uploaded the result of the exam held on 21 March 2021 for the post of Stenographer. Candidates can download RSMSSB Result from the official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. A list containing the roll number of the shortlisted candidates for next round has been prepared by the board. RSMSSB Stenographer Result Link is also provided below.

All such candidates who appeared in RSMSSB Steno Exam can also download Rajasthan Stenographer Result, directly, through the link below:

RSMSSB Stenographer Result Download Link

RSMSSB Stenographer Cut-Off

General:

GEN - 151.1351

FEM - 134.982

SC:

GEN - 122.991

FEM - 107.6306

ST:

GEN - 116-4054

FEM - 97-5766

RSMSSB Stenographer Stenography Test

Candidates whose roll number is appeared in the list will now appear for Skill Test i.e. Stenography Test whih is a Seond Phase.

How to Download RSMSSB Stenographer Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on ‘Download’ Link given under ‘News & Notifications Stenographer 2018: Exam Result’

Download RSMSSB Steno Result PDF

Check roll number of selected candidates