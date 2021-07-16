RSMSSB Stenographer Result 2021 Out @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Steno Selection List PDF, Cut-Off Here

RSMSSB Stenographer Result 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), on 16 July 2021, has uploaded the result of the exam held on 21 March 2021 for the post of Stenographer. Candidates can download RSMSSB Result from the official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. A list containing the roll number of the shortlisted candidates for next round has been prepared by the board. RSMSSB Stenographer Result Link is also provided below.
All such candidates who appeared in RSMSSB Steno Exam can also download Rajasthan Stenographer Result, directly, through the link below:
RSMSSB Stenographer Result Download Link
RSMSSB Stenographer Cut-Off
General:
GEN - 151.1351
FEM - 134.982
SC:
GEN - 122.991
FEM - 107.6306
ST:
GEN - 116-4054
FEM - 97-5766
RSMSSB Stenographer Stenography Test
Candidates whose roll number is appeared in the list will now appear for Skill Test i.e. Stenography Test whih is a Seond Phase.
How to Download RSMSSB Stenographer Answer Key 2021 ?
Go to official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Click on ‘Download’ Link given under ‘News & Notifications Stenographer 2018: Exam Result’
Download RSMSSB Steno Result PDF
Check roll number of selected candidates