Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

RSMSSB VDO Result 2021-22 (Out): Download PDF, Marks for Gram Sevak Adhikari @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB VDO Result Link has been released by Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download Rajasthan VDO Selection List PDF, Marks Calculator and Other Details.

Created On: Apr 12, 2022 19:25 IST
RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2022
RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2022

RSMSSB VDO Result 2021-22: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (Jaipur) or RSMSSB has uploaded the result of the exam for the post of Gram Vikas Adhikari or Village Development Officer (VDO) at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The said exam was conducted on 27 and 28 December 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the Rajasthan VDO Result by clicking on RSMSSB VDO Result Link on the official website or below link:

RSMSSB VDO Result Download Link

RSMSSB VDO Mains Exam

The candidates whose roll number is available in the list will be called to appear in the main exam. The candidates shall be informed the date, time and venue of the result in due course of time.

What are RSMSSB VDO Marks ?

The candidates can calculate their marks by using the below formula:

How to Download RSMSSB VDO Result 2021-22 ?

Step1: Go to the official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step2: Click on the Result PDF

Step3: Download RSMSSB VDO Result PDF

Step 4: Check your roll number

RSMSSB VDO Recruitment 2021 is being done to fill up  3896 vacancies for the post of VDO. The exam was conducted in the month of December 2021 and the board has published the answer keys of all sets in the month of February 2022.

Online Applications were invited from the candidates on RSMSSB website and on SSO Website from 10 September 2021 to 11 October 2021.

 

 

FAQ

How to Downlooad RSMSSB Gram Vikas Result ?

You can download the result from the official website.

Is RSMSSB Result Declared ?

Yes

What is my RSMSSSB VDO Roll Number ?

You can check your roll number on RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2021.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Next
Comment (3)

Post Comment

0 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
  • Mohan lal Dayma32 mins ago
    VDO
    Reply
  • Laxman ram1 hour ago
    Result
    Reply
  • Monika kumari1 hour ago
    Result
    Reply