RSMSSB VDO Result 2021-22 (Out): Download PDF, Marks for Gram Sevak Adhikari @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB VDO Result Link has been released by Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download Rajasthan VDO Selection List PDF, Marks Calculator and Other Details.

RSMSSB VDO Result 2021-22: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (Jaipur) or RSMSSB has uploaded the result of the exam for the post of Gram Vikas Adhikari or Village Development Officer (VDO) at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The said exam was conducted on 27 and 28 December 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the Rajasthan VDO Result by clicking on RSMSSB VDO Result Link on the official website or below link:

RSMSSB VDO Mains Exam

The candidates whose roll number is available in the list will be called to appear in the main exam. The candidates shall be informed the date, time and venue of the result in due course of time.

What are RSMSSB VDO Marks ?

The candidates can calculate their marks by using the below formula:

How to Download RSMSSB VDO Result 2021-22 ?

Step1: Go to the official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step2: Click on the Result PDF

Step3: Download RSMSSB VDO Result PDF

Step 4: Check your roll number

RSMSSB VDO Recruitment 2021 is being done to fill up 3896 vacancies for the post of VDO. The exam was conducted in the month of December 2021 and the board has published the answer keys of all sets in the month of February 2022.

Online Applications were invited from the candidates on RSMSSB website and on SSO Website from 10 September 2021 to 11 October 2021.