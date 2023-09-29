RSSC Recruitment 2023 for 128 Sports Coach Posts

RSSC Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan State Sports Council (RSSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Sports Coaches. A total of 128 vacancies are released for various sports including Wrestling, Hockey, Athletics, Archery, Basketball, Volleyball, Kabaddi, Football, Handball, Gymnastics, Weightlifting, Boxing, Cycling, Judo, Cricket, Swimming, Badminton, Tennis, Wushu, Kho-Kho, Taekwondo, Shooting, Table-Tennis.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply offline by sending the duly filled application form to “The Secretary, Rajasthan State Sports Council, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Janpath Behind Jawan Jyoti, Jaipur- 302015”. The last date for submitting the application is 30 October 2023.
|RSSC Sports Coach Notification
|Download Here
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application Submission - 01 October 2023
- Last Date of Application - 30 October 2023
RSSC Sports Coach Vacancy Details
Sports Coach Grade 3 - 128
Eligibility Criteria for RSSC Sports Coach
Educational Qualification:
- The candidates should possess a diploma in Coaching from NS NIS Patiala, SAI, etc. OR
- Participated in Olympic/ Asian Games/ World Cup/ World Championship with Certificate Course in Coaching. OR
- He/She should be a Senior National Medalist with Graduation.
RSSC Sports Coach Age Limit:
18 to 40 years
Selection Process for RSSC Sports Coach
The selection will be done on the basis of:
Stage-1: Physical Fitness and Practical Demonstration- 30 Marks
Stage-2: Profile (Experience/ Achievement in Sports)- 60 Marks
Stage-3: Interview- 10 Marks
How to Apply for RSSC Recruitment 2023
The candidates can submit their application within the given time period. It should be addressed to “The Secretary, Rajasthan State Sports Council, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Janpath Behind Jawan Jyoti, Jaipur- 302015”