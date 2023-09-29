RSSC Recruitment 2023 for 128 Sports Coach Posts

RSSC Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan State Sports Council (RSSC) is hiring candidates for 128 Sports Coach. Candidates can check the Application Form, Vacancy Details, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process and How to Apply Here.

RSSC Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan State Sports Council (RSSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Sports Coaches. A total of 128 vacancies are released for various sports including Wrestling, Hockey, Athletics, Archery, Basketball, Volleyball, Kabaddi, Football, Handball, Gymnastics, Weightlifting, Boxing, Cycling, Judo, Cricket, Swimming, Badminton, Tennis, Wushu, Kho-Kho, Taekwondo, Shooting, Table-Tennis.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply offline by sending the duly filled application form to “The Secretary, Rajasthan State Sports Council, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Janpath Behind Jawan Jyoti, Jaipur- 302015”. The last date for submitting the application is 30 October 2023.

RSSC Sports Coach Notification Download Here

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application Submission - 01 October 2023

Last Date of Application - 30 October 2023

RSSC Sports Coach Vacancy Details

Sports Coach Grade 3 - 128

Eligibility Criteria for RSSC Sports Coach

Educational Qualification:

The candidates should possess a diploma in Coaching from NS NIS Patiala, SAI, etc. OR

Participated in Olympic/ Asian Games/ World Cup/ World Championship with Certificate Course in Coaching. OR

He/She should be a Senior National Medalist with Graduation.

RSSC Sports Coach Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

Selection Process for RSSC Sports Coach

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Stage-1: Physical Fitness and Practical Demonstration- 30 Marks

Stage-2: Profile (Experience/ Achievement in Sports)- 60 Marks

Stage-3: Interview- 10 Marks

How to Apply for RSSC Recruitment 2023

The candidates can submit their application within the given time period. It should be addressed to “The Secretary, Rajasthan State Sports Council, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Janpath Behind Jawan Jyoti, Jaipur- 302015”