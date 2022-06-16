RVUNL Exam Date 2022 (Postponed) for Jr Asst/Commercial Assistant-II Post @energy.rajasthan.gov.in, Download PDF

Rajasthan VUNL has released the postponement notice of the Phase II exam for Jr Asst/Commercial Assistant-II post on its official website-energy.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF here.

RVUNL Jr Asst/Commercial Assistant Exam Date 2022 Postponed: Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL), Jaipur has postponed the Phase II round exam for the post for the post of Jr Asst/Commercial Assistant-II. RVUNL was to conduct the written exam for the post of Jr Asst/Commercial Assistant-II from 30 June 2022 onwards.



All such candidates who have qualified for the Phase II exam for Jr Asst/Commercial Assistant-II Post can download the exam postponement notice available on the official website-energy.rajasthan.gov.in.



You can download the RVUNL Jr Asst/Commercial Assistant Exam Date 2022 postponement notice directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: RVUNL Jr Asst/Commercial Assistant Exam Date 2022

https://energy.rajasthan.gov.in/content/dam/raj/energy/corporate-one-lines-viewer/pdf/NOTICE%20-%20REGARDING%20PHASE-II%20EXAMINATION%20OF%20JR.%20ASSTT..pdf

It is noted that the Phase II exam for the Jr Asst/Commercial Assistant-II Post was scheduled to conduct from 30 June 2022 to 02 July 2022. Now RVUNL has postponed the exam till further notice.

Notification further says, " The Phase II examination scheduled on 30.06.2022 to 02.07.2022 for the post of Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant-II of Vidyut Nigams is hereby Postponed till further orders. The candidates are advised to keep in touch with the Nigam's website for further information/next date of examination."

You can download the postponement notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download RVUNL Jr Asst/Commercial Assistant Exam Date 2022 Check Steps