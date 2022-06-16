RVUNL Exam Date 2022 (Postponed) for Jr Asst/Commercial Assistant-II Post @energy.rajasthan.gov.in, Download PDF

Rajasthan VUNL has released the postponement notice of  the Phase II exam for Jr Asst/Commercial Assistant-II post on its official website-energy.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF here.

Updated: Jun 16, 2022 15:24 IST
RVUNL Jr Asst Exam Date 2022
RVUNL Jr Asst Exam Date 2022

RVUNL  Jr Asst/Commercial Assistant Exam Date 2022 Postponed: Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL), Jaipur has postponed the Phase II round exam for the post for the post of Jr Asst/Commercial Assistant-II. RVUNL was to conduct the written exam for the post of Jr Asst/Commercial Assistant-II from 30 June 2022 onwards.


All such candidates who have qualified for the Phase II exam for Jr Asst/Commercial Assistant-II Post can download the exam postponement notice available on the official website-energy.rajasthan.gov.in.


You can download the RVUNL Jr Asst/Commercial Assistant Exam Date 2022 postponement notice directly from the link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: RVUNL  Jr Asst/Commercial Assistant Exam Date 2022
https://energy.rajasthan.gov.in/content/dam/raj/energy/corporate-one-lines-viewer/pdf/NOTICE%20-%20REGARDING%20PHASE-II%20EXAMINATION%20OF%20JR.%20ASSTT..pdf

It is noted that the Phase II exam for the Jr Asst/Commercial Assistant-II Post was scheduled to conduct from 30 June 2022 to 02 July 2022. Now RVUNL has postponed the exam till further notice. 

Notification further says, " The Phase II examination scheduled on 30.06.2022 to 02.07.2022 for the post of Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant-II of Vidyut Nigams is hereby Postponed till further orders. The candidates are advised to keep in touch with the Nigam's website for further information/next date of examination."

You can download the postponement notice from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How to Download RVUNL  Jr Asst/Commercial Assistant Exam Date 2022 Check Steps

  1. Visit the official website of RVUNL-energy.rajasthan.gov.in.
  2. Go to the Recruitment Related Latest Information section on home page.
  3. Click on  the link "Notice Regarding Phase-II examination to the post of Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant-II’ flashing on the homepage.
  4. It will redirect you to the new window where you will get the PDF of the postponement notice.
  5. Download and save it for future reference.

