SAIL Bokaro Skill Test Admit Card 2023 Out: Direct Link to Hall Ticket at sailcareers.com

SAIL Bokaro Admit Card 2023 Out: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Bokaro has released the Skill test/Trade test admit card download link for the post of OCTT, Mining Mate and others on its official website. SAIL Bokaro is set to conduct the Skill test/Trade test for the above posts from August 29, 2023 onwards. SAIL has uploaded the detailed schedule for the Trade test/Skill test for the above posts on its official website-www.sailcareers.com.

Candidates who have qualified in the computer based test (CBT) for the above posts can download their admit card from the official website-www.sailcareers.com.

Alternatively you can download your hall ticket directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: SAIL Bokaro Admit Card 2023





The written exam for the posts of OCTT, Mining Mate and Surveyor was conducted on June 25, 2023. Based on the performance of candidates in the written exam, SAIL has announced the list of qualified candidates on its official website.

How To Download SAIL Bokaro Skill Test Admit Card 2023?

Visit the official website i.e. sailcareers.com

On the Home Page click on the admit card download link against advertisement no. BSL/R/2023-1".

Provide your login credentials to the link in a new window.

Download and save the admit card for future reference.

SAIL Bokaro Trade/Skill Test 2023 Schedule

SAIL will be conducting the Trade Test/Skill Test for the OCTT, Mining Mate and Surveyor posts from August 29 to September 13, 2023. The detailed roll number wise Trade Test/Skill Test schedule is available on the official website of SAIL. Candidates qualified in the written exam can check the detailed reporting time and timing with date for their Trade Test/Skill test available on the official website. Candidates applied for various posts under the advertisement no. BSL/R/2023-1 can check their detailed post wise schedule available on the official website.

Document to Carry With SAIL Bokaro Interview Admit Card 2023?

Candidates who have to appear in the Trade Test/Skill Test for the posts of OCTT, Mining Mate and Surveyor are advised to carefully read the instructions mentioned in their call-letters. You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification.

Download SAIL Bokaro Interview Admit Card 2023 By Using Login Credential

You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page of the official website to download the hall ticket for the above posts. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.

