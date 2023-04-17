SAIL BSC Admit Card 2023 Out for Attendant cum Technician Trainee Post: Check Exam Pattern

Steel Authority of India (SAIL)- Bokaro has released the Admit Card for the post  of Attendant cum Technician Trainee (NAC) on its official website-https://www.sailcareers.com. Check download link. 

SAIL BSC Admit Card 2023 Download: Steel Authority of India (SAIL)- Bokaro Steel City (BSC) has released the Admit Card for the post  of Attendant cum Technician Trainee (NAC) on its official website. SAIL is to conduct the written exam for the post of Attendant cum Technician Trainee (NAC) against advertisement
number BSL/R/2022-01 on April 30, 2023. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the above post can download their admit card from the link available on the official website-https://www.sailcareers.com.

However the admit card for the Attendant cum Technician Trainee post can also be downloaded directly from the link given below. 

Direct Link To Download: SAIL BSC Admit Card 2023 

SAIL BSC Admit Card 2023: Admit Card Update 

In a bid to download the hall ticket for the written exam for Attendant cum Technician Trainee post, you will have to provide your login credentials including  Roll No and Mobile Number with date of birth to the link on the home page. You can get all the essential credentials to download the admit card from the information provided during submission of application form. 

Career Counseling

SAIL BSC Technician Exam 2023: Overview 

Written exam for the post of Attendant cum Technician Trainee (NAC) will be conducted in the on-line mode. The written exam will comprise the  objective type multiple choice tests and descriptive test for the subjects including  General Awareness, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude. There will be a total 100 number of questions with maximum marks equal to 100. Total 90 minutes time will be allotted for the written exam. 

Name of the Test Number of Questions Maximum Marks
General Awareness 40 40
Logical Reasoning 30 30
Quantitative Aptitude 30 30
Total 100 100


How To Download SAIL BSC Admit Card 2023

  1. Visit the official website i.e. sailcareers.com
  2. On the Hope Page, click on the link displaying  as-"notice regarding admit card for ACTT NAC posts against advt no BSL/R/2022-01" on the home page.
  3. Provide your login credentials to the link in a new window.
  4. Download and save the admit card for future reference. 

FAQ

When the written exam for Attendant cum Technician Trainee (NAC) post is schedule?

The written exam for the post of Attendant cum Technician Trainee (NAC) is scheduled on April 30, 2023.

How one can download the SAIL BSC Admit Card 2023?

You can download the SAIL BSC Admit Card 2023 after clicking the link given on home page.
