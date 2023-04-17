SAIL BSC Admit Card 2023 Out for Attendant cum Technician Trainee Post: Check Exam Pattern

Steel Authority of India (SAIL)- Bokaro has released the Admit Card for the post of Attendant cum Technician Trainee (NAC) on its official website- https://www.sailcareers.com . Check download link.

SAIL BSC Admit Card 2023 Download: Steel Authority of India (SAIL)- Bokaro Steel City (BSC) has released the Admit Card for the post of Attendant cum Technician Trainee (NAC) on its official website. SAIL is to conduct the written exam for the post of Attendant cum Technician Trainee (NAC) against advertisement

number BSL/R/2022-01 on April 30, 2023. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the above post can download their admit card from the link available on the official website-https://www.sailcareers.com.

However the admit card for the Attendant cum Technician Trainee post can also be downloaded directly from the link given below.

SAIL BSC Admit Card 2023: Admit Card Update

In a bid to download the hall ticket for the written exam for Attendant cum Technician Trainee post, you will have to provide your login credentials including Roll No and Mobile Number with date of birth to the link on the home page. You can get all the essential credentials to download the admit card from the information provided during submission of application form.

SAIL BSC Technician Exam 2023: Overview

Written exam for the post of Attendant cum Technician Trainee (NAC) will be conducted in the on-line mode. The written exam will comprise the objective type multiple choice tests and descriptive test for the subjects including General Awareness, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude. There will be a total 100 number of questions with maximum marks equal to 100. Total 90 minutes time will be allotted for the written exam.

Name of the Test Number of Questions Maximum Marks General Awareness 40 40 Logical Reasoning 30 30 Quantitative Aptitude 30 30 Total 100 100



How To Download SAIL BSC Admit Card 2023