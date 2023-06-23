SAIL Provisional Result 2023 Out For Manager/MO and Other Posts : Check List Of Qualified Candidates

SAIL Provisional Result 2023 Download: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Bhilai has announced the provisional result for various posts including Manager and others on its official website-https://www.sailcareers.com. Download the pdf here.

SAIL Manager Provisional Result 2023
SAIL Manager Provisional Result 2023

SAIL Provisional Result 2023 Download: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Bhilai has announced the provisional result for various posts on its official website. SAIL has conducted the written exam on April 23, 2023 for various posts including Medical Officer, Manager, Mines Foreman, Assistant Manager (Safety) and others. All those candidates appeared in the written exam for these posts can download the result from the official website of SAIL-https://www.sailcareers.com.
However the provisional result can also be downloaded directly through the link given below. 

Direct Link To Download: SAIL Provisional Result 2023 

According to the short notice released, SAIL has published the result based on the performance of candidates in the written exam held in online mode on April 23, 2023 against Advt. No. BSP15(Rectt)/22-23. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can check their application number in the pdf available on the official website. 

Career Counseling

As per the selection process for these posts including Medical Officer, Manager, Mines Foreman, Assistant Manager (Safety) and others, shortlisted candidates will have to now appear in the various round of selection process like  Interview / Skill Test / Physical Ability Test (PAT) & Driving Test and others. SAIL will notify detailed schedule including (Date/Time/Venue) of Interview/Skill Test/Physical Ability Test &
Driving Test for these posts on its official website. 

You can download the SAIL Provisional Result 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How To Download: SAIL MT Provisional Result 2023

  1. Visit to the official website- https://www.sailcareers.com
  2. Click on the link-"“Bhilai Steel Plant - Result for CBT held on 23.04.2023 for various posts against advertisement no BSP – 15(Rectt.)/22-23 dated 07.11.2022 " available on the home page.
  3. You will get the pdf of the provisional result for these posts in a new window.
  4. Download and save it for future reference.

 

FAQ

What will be the next after announcement of SAIL Provisional Result 2023?

Now shortlisted candidates will have to appear in the various round of selection process like Interview / Skill Test / Physical Ability Test (PAT) & Driving Test for the posts.

How one can download the SAIL Provisional Result 2023?

You can download the SAIL Provisional Result 2023 after clicking the link given on home page.

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next