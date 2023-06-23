SAIL Provisional Result 2023 Out For Manager/MO and Other Posts : Check List Of Qualified Candidates

SAIL Provisional Result 2023 Download: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Bhilai has announced the provisional result for various posts including Manager and others on its official website- https://www.sailcareers.com . Download the pdf here.

SAIL Provisional Result 2023 Download: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Bhilai has announced the provisional result for various posts on its official website. SAIL has conducted the written exam on April 23, 2023 for various posts including Medical Officer, Manager, Mines Foreman, Assistant Manager (Safety) and others. All those candidates appeared in the written exam for these posts can download the result from the official website of SAIL-https://www.sailcareers.com.

However the provisional result can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: SAIL Provisional Result 2023





According to the short notice released, SAIL has published the result based on the performance of candidates in the written exam held in online mode on April 23, 2023 against Advt. No. BSP15(Rectt)/22-23. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can check their application number in the pdf available on the official website.

As per the selection process for these posts including Medical Officer, Manager, Mines Foreman, Assistant Manager (Safety) and others, shortlisted candidates will have to now appear in the various round of selection process like Interview / Skill Test / Physical Ability Test (PAT) & Driving Test and others. SAIL will notify detailed schedule including (Date/Time/Venue) of Interview/Skill Test/Physical Ability Test &

Driving Test for these posts on its official website.

You can download the SAIL Provisional Result 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: SAIL MT Provisional Result 2023