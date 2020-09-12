SAIL Recruitment 2020: 82 Vacancies for Proficiency Trainee at Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP)

SAIL Recruitment 2020 Notification: Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP), a unit of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released a notification for recruitment to of Nurses for online interview to undertake the “Proficiency Training‟ in 600 bedded multi-speciality DSP hospital under M&HS department. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 26 September 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 26 September 2020

SAIL Vacancy Details

Proficiency Trainees - 82 Posts

Duration:

18 (eighteen) months

Daily Working Hours:

8 hrs shift - One day off per week

Stipend:

Stipend per month Rs.8000/- plus Knowledge Enhancement Allowance per month (Max upto Rs.7020/- linked to attendance as under)

Eligibility Criteria for SAIL Proficiency Trainee Posts

Educational Qualification:

Pass in B.Sc. (Nursing) / Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery

Internship Certificate (if applicable)

Certificate of Registration

Age Limit:

18 to 30 years (Relaxation in Upper age limit to 3 years for OBC and 5 years for SC & ST candidates)

How to Apply for SAIL Proficiency Trainee Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible & interested candidates are required to send scanned copy (pdf file) of duly filled-in and signed application form with recent identifiable colour photograph pasted on it alongwith self-attested following scanned documents to dspintake@saildsp.co.in from their own email (which will be used for all communication) latest by 26 September 2020.

SAIL Proficiency Trainee Notification PDF