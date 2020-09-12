Study at Home
SAIL Recruitment 2020: 82 Vacancies for Proficiency Trainee at Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP)

Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP), a unit of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released a notification for recruitment to of Nurses for online interview to undertake the “Proficiency Training‟. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 26 September.

Sep 12, 2020 13:14 IST
SAIL Recruitment 2020 Notification: Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP), a unit of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released a notification for recruitment to of Nurses for online interview to undertake the “Proficiency Training‟ in 600 bedded multi-speciality DSP hospital under M&HS department. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 26 September 2020. 

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 26 September 2020

SAIL Vacancy Details

Proficiency Trainees - 82 Posts 

Duration:

18 (eighteen) months

Daily Working Hours:

8 hrs shift - One day off per week

Stipend:

 Stipend per month Rs.8000/- plus Knowledge Enhancement Allowance per month (Max upto Rs.7020/- linked to attendance as under)

Eligibility Criteria for SAIL Proficiency Trainee Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Pass in B.Sc. (Nursing) / Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery
  • Internship Certificate (if applicable)
  • Certificate of Registration

Age Limit:

18 to 30 years (Relaxation in Upper age limit to 3 years for OBC and 5 years for SC & ST candidates)

How to Apply for SAIL Proficiency Trainee Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible & interested candidates are required to send scanned copy (pdf file) of duly filled-in and signed application form with recent identifiable colour photograph pasted on it alongwith self-attested following scanned documents to dspintake@saildsp.co.in from their own email (which will be used for all communication) latest by 26 September 2020.

SAIL Proficiency Trainee Notification PDF

