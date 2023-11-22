SAIL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Boiler Operator & Other Posts, Check Eligibility And Salary

SAIL recruitment 2023: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Rourkela has released detailed notification for various posts including Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator) & Others on its official website. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

SAIL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Rourkela has released detailed notification for various posts including Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator), Operator-cum-Technician and Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee) posts on its official website. A total of 110 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive in different trades including Electrician, Fitter, Machinist, Diesel Mechanic and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 16, 2023.

You can check all the details regarding the SAIL recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here.

SAIL Jobs 2023: Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Registration: November 20, 2023

End Date for Online Registration: December 16, 2023

SAIL Jobs 2023: Vacancy Details

Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator)-20

Operator-cum-Technician (Electrical Supervisor)-10

Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee)-

Electrician-25

Fitter-28

Electronics-10

Machinist-10

Diesel Mechanic-04

CoPA/IT-04

Educational Qualifications For SAIL Jobs 2023:

Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator)-

Matriculation with 03 years (full time) Diploma in Mechanical / Electrical / Chemical / Power Plant / Production / Instrumentation Engineering discipline from Govt. recognized institute.

First Class Boiler Attendant Certificate of Competency.

Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee) -

Matriculation with ITI (full time) in the relevant trade of Electrician / Fitter / Electronics / Machinist / Diesel

Mechanic / Computer Operator & Programme Assistant (CoPA) / Information Technology (IT) from

Govt. recognized institute.

You are advised to visit on the official website frequently to check the details notification for the posts.

SAIL Jobs 2023: Emoluments

Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator / Electrical Supervisor): Candidates selected for the post of Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator / Electrical Supervisor) will be considered for regular employment in S-3 grade in the Scale of Pay of Rs.26600-3%-38920/-.

Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee): Candidates selected for Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee) will be paid consolidated pay of Rs.12,900/- for the 1st year and Rs.15,000/- for the 2nd year of training.

Please check the notification link for details of the emoluments/training period/other benefit and allowance for the posts.

Selection Process:

Selection will be done on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT) which will consist of 100 Objective type questions in 2 segments i.e 50 on technical knowledge & 50 on General Awareness. The duration of the CBT would be 90 minutes.

Candidates, who qualify in the CBT for the above posts will be shortlisted for skill test / trade test in order of merit,

at the ratio of 1:3 for each post/discipline/trade. Skill Test / Trade Test will only be of qualifying in nature

How To Apply For SAIL Recruitment 2023?

You can apply for these posts in online mode after following the steps given below.