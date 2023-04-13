SAIL Rourkela Result 2023 Out For Surveyor, Foreman & Others @sailcareers.com: Download PDF 

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Rourkela has announced the final result for the post of Mining Foreman & others on its official website-sailcareers.com. Download pdf here.

SAIL Rourkela Surveyor Result 2023 Update: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Rourkela has announced the final result for the post of Mining Foreman (S-3), Mining Mate (S-1) and Surveyor (S-3) on its official website. Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has conducted the skill test for these posts from 22 March 2023 onwards. All those candidates who appeared in the various rounds of the selection process including written test/skill test for these posts can download the SAIL Rourkela Surveyor Result 2023 from the official website of SAIL-sailcareers.com.

You can download the result directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: SAIL Surveyor Result 2023

The final result for the post of Mining Foreman (S-3), Mining Mate (S-1) and Surveyor (S-3) is based on the performance of candidates in computer based tests followed by skill test. It is noted that SAIL has conducted the written exam in computer based test mode on December 27, 2022.

Candidates qualified in computer based tests were appeared in the skill test for the above posts which was held from March 22 to 25, 2023. Now SAIL has published the list of finally qualified candidates on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the computer based test/skill test for the above posts can download the SAIL Rourkela Surveyor Result 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: SAIL Rourkela Surveyor Result 2023



1. Visit the official website of SAIL-sailcareers.com

2. On the Hope Page, click on the link displaying as-"ROURKELA STEEL PLANT - FINAL RESULT FOR THE POSTS OF MINING FOREMAN (S-3) / SURVEYOR (S-3) / MINING MATE (S-1) AGAINST ADVT.NO. 01/2022"on the home page.

3.The pdf of finally selected candidates will be displayed in a new window.

4. Download and save it for future reference.