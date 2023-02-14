SAIL Technician Skill Test Schedule 2023 Released @sailcareers.com: Check Admit Card Update

SAIL has released the skill test schedule for the post of Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee) (Electrical / Civil / Electronics & Telecommunication / Metallurgy)on its official website -sailcareers.com. Check PDF here.

SAIL Technician Skill Test Schedule 2023 Update: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has released the skill test schedule for the post of Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee) (Electrical / Civil / Electronics & Telecommunication / Metallurgy). Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is all set to conduct the Skill Test for the post of Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee) (Electrical / Civil / Electronics & Telecommunication / Metallurgy) from 22 February 2023 onwards.

Candidates who have appear in the skill test for the Skill Test round for the Operator-cum Technician (Trainee) post can download details SAIL Technician Skill Test Schedule 2023 from the official website of SAIL -sailcareers.com.

The SAIL Technician Skill Test Schedule 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

It is noted that SAIL has conducted the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the posts of Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee) on

26/12/2022 & 27/12/2022.

As per the short notice released, SAIL will be conducting the skill test for the post of Operator-cum Technician (Trainee) (Electrical / Civil / Electronics & Telecommunication / Metallurgy) from 22 to 24 February 2023.

The Skill Test will be conducted at the venue -Ispat Post Graduate Institute & Super Specialty Hospital, Sector–19 (near IGH), Rourkela–769 005 (Odisha) from 22 to 24 February 2023 as per the schedule given on the official website.

Candidates will have to bring their original documents in support of their eligibility as mentioned in the notification. Call Letters for Skill Test for the qualified candidates will be available on the official website www.sail.co.in or www.sailcareers.com shortly.

SAIL Technician Recruitment 2023: Details

Event Details Post Name Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee) Trades Electrical / Civil / Electronics & Telecommunication / Metallurgy Advt No 01/2022 Dated 29/08/2022 Skill Test Schedule 22 to 24 February 2023





You can download the SAIL Technician Skill Test Schedule 2023 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: SAIL Technician Skill Test Schedule 2023 Update