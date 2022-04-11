Sainik School, Nalanda Recruitment 2022 for Art/Band Master, Counsellor, & Other Posts, Check Salary, & Application Form Here

Sainik School, Nalanda Recruitment 2022: Sainik School, Nalanda has released a notification for Art/Band Master, Counsellor, & Other Posts. Candidates holding the qualification of 10th, Graduation, Post Graduation can submit applications offline as per their qualification. The last date of submitting the application is 22 April 2022. Candidates can go through this recruitment notification to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, other details here.
Important Dates:
- Last date of application submission: 22 April 2022
Sainik School, Nalanda Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
|Art Master
|1
|Band Master
|1
|Counsellor
|1
|Nursing Sister
|1
|PEM/ PTI-Marton
|1
|General Employees
|9
Sainik School, Nalanda Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Art Master - Candidate must have a Master’s degree in Fine Art (with Painting specialization) Or Graduate with Fine Art/ Art/ Drawing and Painting or Higher Secondary/ Intermediate/ Sr Sec School Certificate Examination.
- Band Master -A Potential band Master/ Regimental Musician course at the AEC Training College and Centre, Pachmarhi, or equivalent Naval/ Air Force courses.
- Counsellor -Candidate must have a Graduation/ Post Graduation in Psychology or Post Graduation in Child Development or Graduate/ Post Graduate with a diploma in Career Guidance and Counseling.
- Nursing Sister - The candidate must have a Diploma in Nursing/ Diploma in General Nursing & Midwife.
- PEM/ PTI-Marton, General Employees - 10th pass or equivalent.
Sainik School, Nalanda Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
- For Art Master, Band Master, Counsellor – 21 to 35 Years
- For Nursing Sister, PEM/ PTI-Marton, General Employees – 18 to 50 Years
Sainik School, Nalanda Recruitment 2022 Salary
- Art Master, Counsellor –Rs.50,000/-
- Band Master - Rs. 35,000/-
- Nursing Sister, PEM/ PTI-Marton, General Employees –Rs. 20,000/-
Sainik School, Nalanda Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and skill test.
Sainik School, Nalanda Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Interested candidates can submit applications through the offline mode at the Principal, Sainik School, Nalanda, 8, Nanand, PO- Pawapuri, District - Nalanda, State - Bihar, Pin code - 803115 latest by 22 April 2022.
Sainik School, Nalanda Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- For Unreserved, OBC candidates – Rs.500/-
- For SC, ST candidates – Rs.300/-