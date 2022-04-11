Sainik School, Nalanda Recruitment 2022 for Art/Band Master, Counsellor, & Other Posts, Check Salary, & Application Form Here

Sainik School Nalanda Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for recruitment to the various posts including Art Master, Band Master, Counsellor, & Others. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and others.

Sainik School, Nalanda Recruitment 2022: Sainik School, Nalanda has released a notification for Art/Band Master, Counsellor, & Other Posts. Candidates holding the qualification of 10th, Graduation, Post Graduation can submit applications offline as per their qualification. The last date of submitting the application is 22 April 2022. Candidates can go through this recruitment notification to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date of application submission: 22 April 2022

Sainik School, Nalanda Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Art Master 1 Band Master 1 Counsellor 1 Nursing Sister 1 PEM/ PTI-Marton 1 General Employees 9

Sainik School, Nalanda Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Art Master - Candidate must have a Master’s degree in Fine Art (with Painting specialization) Or Graduate with Fine Art/ Art/ Drawing and Painting or Higher Secondary/ Intermediate/ Sr Sec School Certificate Examination.

Band Master -A Potential band Master/ Regimental Musician course at the AEC Training College and Centre, Pachmarhi, or equivalent Naval/ Air Force courses.

Counsellor -Candidate must have a Graduation/ Post Graduation in Psychology or Post Graduation in Child Development or Graduate/ Post Graduate with a diploma in Career Guidance and Counseling.

Nursing Sister - The candidate must have a Diploma in Nursing/ Diploma in General Nursing & Midwife.

PEM/ PTI-Marton, General Employees - 10th pass or equivalent.

Sainik School, Nalanda Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

For Art Master, Band Master, Counsellor – 21 to 35 Years

For Nursing Sister, PEM/ PTI-Marton, General Employees – 18 to 50 Years

Sainik School, Nalanda Recruitment 2022 Salary

Art Master, Counsellor –Rs.50,000/-

Band Master - Rs. 35,000/-

Nursing Sister, PEM/ PTI-Marton, General Employees –Rs. 20,000/-

Sainik School, Nalanda Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and skill test.

Official Notification

Sainik School, Nalanda Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit applications through the offline mode at the Principal, Sainik School, Nalanda, 8, Nanand, PO- Pawapuri, District - Nalanda, State - Bihar, Pin code - 803115 latest by 22 April 2022.

Sainik School, Nalanda Recruitment 2022 Application Fee