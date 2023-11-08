Sambalpur University Result 2023 OUT at suniv.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Sambalpur University Result 2023 OUT: Sambalpur University declared the annual results of various UG and PG courses like BALLB, M.A (Sociology), and BCA on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the result PDF.

Sambalpur University Result 2023: Sambalpur University has recently released the annual/semester results of various UG and PG courses including BALLB, M.A (Sociology), and BCA. Sambalpur University results 2023 list has been released online on the official website- suniv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Sambalpur University results pdf 2023, the students need to know their roll number.

As per the latest update, Sambalpur University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check the Sambalpur University results PDF on the official website of the University- suniv.ac.in.

How to Check the Sambalpur University Results PDF 2023?

Candidates can check the notification of semester results for various UG and PG courses including BALLB 4th, 6th, 8th sem, M.A (Sociology) 1st sem, BCA 6th sem, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Sambalpur University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - suniv.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down to ‘Notice Board’.

Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Result PDF will open check your result

Step 5: Download the result PDF for future reference.

Sambalpur University : Highlights

Sambalpur University is located in Sambalpur, Odisha. It was established in the year 1967. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Sambalpur University offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the faculty of commerce and management, faculty of science and technology, faculty of law and humanities, faculty of life sciences, faculty of social sciences and education.