SAMEER Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts @sameer.gov.in, Check Eligibility

SAMEER Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) has invited applications for the 28 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 15 October 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including BE / B. Tech in Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Mechanical Engineering/Computer Engineering / Information Technology/Three years Diploma in Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Chemical Engineering with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for SAMEER Recruitment 2021 Job Notification.

Notification Details for SAMEER Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Vacancy Circular: 03/2021

Important Date for SAMEER Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 15th October 2021

Vacancy Details for SAMEER Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Total-28

Graduate Apprentice

Electronics & Telecommunication- 16

Mechanical Engg-2

Computer Science Engineering IT-02

Diploma Apprentice

Electronics & Telecommunication-08

Eligibility Criteria for SAMEER Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentice: BE / B. Tech in Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Mechanical Engineering/Computer Engineering / Information Technology with Minimum 55% Marks

Diploma Apprentice: Three years Diploma in Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Chemical Engineering with Minimum 55% Marks .

The candidates who have registered with BOAT (Board of Apprentice Trainee) Mumbai and are within three years of passing of qualifying exam are eligible to apply.

SAMEER Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for SAMEER Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested applicants can apply for SAMEER Recruitment 2021 Job Notification through the prescribed application format on or before 15 October 2021. Check the notification link for details in this regards.