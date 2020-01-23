Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite with 48MP Camera & 4500 mAh Powerful Battery Launched in India at 39,999

Within the first month of 2020 Samsung has already launched a prime flagship smartphones Samsung Note 10 Lite and flagship smartphone Galaxy, S10 Lite, in India. The smartphone was initially unveiled in the CES 2020 earlier this month.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Display

This latest Samsung launch will spot an edge-to-edge 6.7-inch punch-hole clad Infinity-O screen with full HD+ AMOLED Display. The curved screen treatment of the screen is similar to the Note 10 and Note 10 Lite series.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active: All-round style

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Camera

The smartphone’s triple rear camera hardware is highlighted by a 48-megapixel main camera an f/2.0 lens and support for the new Super Steady OIS technology for stabilization. It is supported by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field of view, and a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Performance

The smartphone is supported by a massive 4,500mAh battery that supports super-fast charging.

Galaxy S10 Lite runs Android 10-based One UI 2. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Active Watch 2 Launched in India

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price

Just like the Galaxy Note 10 lite, galaxy Note 10 Lite is priced at Rs. 39,999/-. However, the phone will be available in the market from February 4, 2020.









