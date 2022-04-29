Sarkari Naukri Result 2022 Live Update: RPSC Head Master Result 2021-22

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!
    Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Updates: In a latest update, Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the result and the cut-off marks  for the post of Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Education). In another update for today, Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has released the admit card for the Tier 1 Exam.  Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card of Multi Tasking Staff Paper 2 2020 on the NWR. South East Central Railway (SECR) has invited application for the 1033 post of Apprentice. Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the Admit Card for the post of Mines Inspector (Non Gazetted) post on its official website. Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released notification for 6000 Lecturer posts in various disciplines. Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Prelims Model Answer Key for the post of the Junior Assistants. You can raise objection, if any on or before 03 May 2022.

    • 29 Apr 04:17 PM

      RPSC Head Master Result 2021-22

      Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the result and the cut-off marks  for the post of Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Education). Candidates appeared in the RPSC Head Master exam conducted on 11 October 2021 can check result and cut-off marks from the official website. 

    • 29 Apr 01:52 PM

      ASRB AO Admit Card 2022

      Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has released the admit card for the Tier 1 Exam.  All those candidates who have applied for the post of Administrative Officer (AO) and Finance & Accounts Officer (FAO) posts can download their Admit Card from the official website-asrb.org.in. 

    • 29 Apr 12:32 PM

      SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card 2022

      Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card of Multi Tasking Staff Paper 2 2020 on the NWR website i.e sscnwr.org. All those candidates who have qualified the SSC MTS Paper 1 can download SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card from the official regional website. You can check also your application status on the official website. 

    • 29 Apr 11:09 AM

      SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2022

      South East Central Railway (SECR) is recruiting for the 1033 post of Apprentice under Raipur Division and Wagon Repair Shop of SECR for various trades. These positions are available for  Welder, Turner, Fitter, Stenographer (Hindi), Computer Operator and Programme Assistant, Health and Sanitary Inspector, Machinist and other posts. You can apply for these posts on or before 24 May 2022. 

    • 29 Apr 09:49 AM

      BSSC Mines Inspector Admit Card 2021

      Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the Admit Card for the post of Mines Inspector (Non Gazetted) post on its official website. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam scheduled on 10/11 May 2022 can download their Call Letter from the official website. 

    • 29 Apr 08:38 AM

      RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022

      Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is hiring for 6000 Lecturer posts in School Education  department under 1st Grade in various disciplines. Registration for Lecturer posts will commence from 05 May 2022 and last date is  04 June 2022. You can check details at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

    • 29 Apr 08:24 AM

      OSSC Junior Assistants Prelims Answer Key 2021

      Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the Junior Assistants(HOD) Prelims Model Answer Key on its official website. Commission has provided the facility to raise objections, if any regarding the answer key for the prelims examination conducted on 20-24 April 2022.Last date to raise objection is 03 May 2022. 

