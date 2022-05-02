Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology issued offer letters to 92.14% of Students in the Achievers Day Celebrations

Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology celebrated “Sathyabama Excellence Day’2022” at their Institute premises. The ceremonial function was presided by Dr.Mariazeena Johnson- Chancellor and Dr. Marie Johnson- President, Vice Presidents Mr. J Arul Selvan & Ms. Maria Bernadette Tamilarasi, honoring and appreciating the achievers with accolades.

The evening was graced by the chief guest Mr. Ramesh Dhanakoti, Senior Vice President- Cognizant who delivered a special address to the students. Over 92.14% of their final year students those who had opted for the campus recruitment have been placed so far, with students securing job offers from reputed companies spread across varied domains. As on date, 2004 offer have been rolled out.

Sathyabama witnessed yet another successful Campus Recruitment season this year. In spite of the pandemic situation, Sathyabama has seen a huge raise in the Campus Recruitments across various domains. The challenging environment pushed them to create a newer learning environment to sharpen the skills to face the large number of corporate considered the Sathyabama students. Students were provided with ample opportunities to get placed on their choice.

The presence of eminent recruiters like Cisco, Cognizant, Wipro, Capgemini, HCL, Oracle, Verizon, Bank of America, ICICI, IBM, Schneider Electric, Nokia, Hyundai, Renault Nissan, LnT, Deloitte, Silicon Labs, EY, FIS Global and ZifoRnD shows the world of opportunities that Sathyabama continues to create for its students.

The present final year batch of students witnessed 363 recruiters considering its students through their On Campus Recruitment Program. There are 84 prominent first time recruiters including Silicon Labs, OpenText, Mirketa and so on. This also has set a wonderful platform for the upcoming batches also as their recruiters’ base growing year on year. This season, 2004 offers were rolled out with the highest CTC of 31 LPA. It also witnessed a huge raise in the Dream (284) and Super dream (117) offers.

Sathyabama’s collaborative approach in Industry-Institute relations provided more than 300 Job Offers through the Center of Excellence by HCL, Capegemini and so on. The Digital Nurture program by Cognizant is an another great new initiative which helped a large number of students to nurture their employability Skills

The highlights of this year’s (2021-22) Placements (As on 28.04.22):

The Number of Companies visited: 363

The Number of offers rolled out: 2004

% of Placement : 92.14

Highest CTC : 31.00 LPA

Average CTC : 4.75 LPA

The recruitments continue to happen in a strong way as there are many more companies lined up.The achievements of the present batch students created a big spark among their juniors and Sathyabama aims towards greater strides in the coming years not only in the Indian market but International too.

