SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2023 Released at bank.sbi: Exam on 7 Dec, Download Link Here

SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2023: State Bank of India uploaded the admit card of the online exam scheduled to be held for the post of Apprentice on bank.sbi. Candidates can check the direct Link to download the SBI Call Letter for Apprentice Posts and other details here.

SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) released the admit card of the online exam for the post of Apprentice. Candidates can download the SBI Apprentice Admit Card from the official website (bank.sbi and ibpsonline.ibps.in). The exam will be conducted on 07 December. The candidates can also download the admit card directly through the link given in this article.

The direct link to download the admit card is also given below. The candidates can use their registration number and password. Candidates should paste their recent passport-size photograph in the online application in the space provided.

The candidates should carry a photo identity proof in original and a photocopy of the same to the venue for the examination. They will be required to sign in the space provided for the candidate’s signature on their call letter in the presence of the invigilator in the examination hall. 

The SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2023 has been released for 6160 vacancies. Candidates can check the highlights of the following exam through the table mentioned below.

SBI Apprentice Exam Details 2023

The candidates will be given questions on General/Financial Awareness, General English,  English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability & Computer and Aptitude. Each section contains 25 questions for 25 marks. The total time duration of the exam is 1 hour.

How to Download SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can also check the steps to download the admit card below:

Step 1: Visit the website of the SBI - bank.sbi

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given under 'PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION CALL LETTER'

Step 3: Enter your details in the space provided

Step 4: Download SBI Apprentice Call Letter

