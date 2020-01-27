SBI Apprentice Final Marks 2019 Out @sbi.co.in, Check Here Apprentice Result with Marks

SBI Apprentice Final Result/Marks 2019 Download: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Apprentice Posts Final Marks on its official website. Now, all wait is over for those candidates who have participated in the SBI Apprentice exam. Now all such candidates can check the SBI Apprentice Final Result with Marks on the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in

The online examination for the SBI Apprentice was held on 23rd October 2019.

In order to download the SBI Apprentice Final Result/Marks 2019, candidates need to visit the official website of SBI. Candidates can check SBI Apprentice Marks by following below easy Steps.

It is to be noted that SBI had earlier released the notification for recruitment to the 700 posts of Apprentice Posts. Out of 700 posts, Location Wise Tentative Vacancies were, For Haryana – 150 Posts, for Punjab – 400 Posts and for Himachal Pradesh – 150 Posts.

Selection for the SBI Apprentice Posts is to be done through the written and Interview test. Candidates having a Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with age group 20 to 28 years were applied for these posts.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2019 was conducted on October 23, 2019. Candidates were asked the questions based on the subjects as- General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude.

SBI Apprentice Final Marks 2019 Download Link

Direct Link for SBI Apprentice Final Result 2019



SBI Apprentice Final Result 2019 Download Process:

Visit the official website i.e. https://www.sbi.co.in/careers/.

Go the Latest Announcements on the Home Page.

Click on the link Download SBI Apprentice Final Result 2019 given on the Home Page.

After clicking, a new window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired result.

You should take Print Out of your result and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates selected provisionally for SBI Apprentice Final Result 2019 are advised to visit on the official website in a bid to be updated. Candidates will be informed for the next steps for the selection process for the SBI Apprentice Post Recruitment Process.