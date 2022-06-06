SBI CBO Result 2022 (Out): Download PDF Selection List and Interview Admit Card Here

SBI CBO Result 2022 has been announced by State Bank of India at sbi.co.in. Candidates can download the PDF and Interview Call Letter below.

SBI CBO Result 2022 Download: State Bank of India or SBI has uploaded the result of the SBI CBO Exam 2021 which was conducted to recruit 1,226 Circle Based Officers (CBO) on 23 January 2022. Now, you can check your result from the official website of SBI i.e. or you can also click SBI CBO Result Link given, just below, for your convenience.

What is After SBI CBO Exam 2022 ?

The candidates who find their roll number in the selection will be required to appear for the interview round. The interview will be of 100 marks.

SBI CBO Interview 2022

The interview will be conducted on 18 June 2022. The candidates can download SBI CBO Interview Admit Card from this page using their registration number or roll number and date of birth or passoword.

SBI CBO Final selection will be done on the basis of the Interview score subject to a candidate scoring the minimum qualifying marks in the interview.

How to Download SBI CBO Result 2022 ?

Step 1 - Visit the official website of SBI Career (sbi.co.in/web/careers) and go to ' RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS (Online Exam Result declared) (Advertisement No. CRPD/ CBO/ 2021-22/19)'

Step 2 - Click on Result Link 'Online Exam Result'

Step 3 - Download CBO Result PDF

Step 4 - Check the roll numbers of selected candidates

Note:The results are subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria/ conditions as prescribed in our advertisement No. CRPD/ CBO/ 2021-22/19 dated 09.12.2021 and Correctness of information given by the candidate at the time of registration.

How to Download SBI CBO Interview Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1 - Go to official website of SBI Career (sbi.co.in/web/careers) and then go to ' RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS (Online Exam Result declared) (Advertisement No. CRPD/ CBO/ 2021-22/19)'

Step 2 - Now, you need to click on 'Download Interview Call Letter'

Step 3 - Provide your details

Step 4 - Download SBI CBO Interview Admit Card