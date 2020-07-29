SBI CBO Salary 2020: Check Circle Based Officer Salary after 7th CPC, Pay Scale, Job Profile, Promotion & Circles

SBI CBO 2020 Recruitment-Salary & Job Profile: State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the recruitment of 3850 Vacancies of Circle Based Officers in the Scheduled Commercial Banks and Regional Rural Banks of the SBI in states including Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Telangana, Rajasthan and others. In this article, we have shared the complete information related to the post of SBI Circle Based Officer (CBO) post - What does it mean, Salary and Pay Scale of CBO, Job & Work Profile, Promotion Policy and List of Circles where candidates will be posted. Candidates applying for this recruitment should have a look at these details below. First let us have a look at the circle-wise and state-wise Vacancies that will be filled in the State Bank of India's circles:
|
Circle
|
State
|
Vacancy
|
Ahmedabad
|
Gujarat
|
750
|
Bengaluru
|
Karnataka
|
750
|
Bhopal
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
294
|
Chhattisgarh
|
104
|
Chennai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
550
|
Hyderabad
|
Telangana
|
550
|
Jaipur
|
Rajasthan
|
300
|
Maharashtra
|
Maharashtra (excluding Mumbai)
|
517
|
Goa
|
33
|
Total
|
3850
SBI Circle Based Officer CBO Salary 2020: Pay Scale & Structure
SBI CBO post is permanent in nature and comes under the Junior Management Grade Scale 1 (JMGS-I). Candidates who are below 30 years of age can apply for this recruitment. The Pay Scale of SBI Circle Based Officer is as follows:
Pay Scale - Rs 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020
Basic Pay - Rs 23,700; Increment for 7 Years - Rs 980
Basic Pay after 7 Years - Rs 30,560; Increment for 2 Years - Rs 1145
Maximum Basic Salary - Rs 42,020
Total Salary Per Annum - Rs 8.20 lakh - Rs 13.08 lakh
Perks & Allowances for SBI CBO 2020
Besides received a handsome salary, SBI Circle Based Officer post is eligible for certain perks and allowances including Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Medical Insurance, City Compensatory Allowance (CAA) and others. All these allowances will be offered as a certain percentage of the basic salary. Have a look at these details below:
|
Allowance
|
Amount
|
DA
|
46.9% of Basic Pay
|
CCA
|
3-4% based on location
|
HRA
|
7- 9% based on location
|
Medical Insurance
|
100% for employees + 75% for dependents
SBI Circle Based Officer (CBO) Job Profile, Career Growth & Promotion
Probation on Joining: Once selected, candidates will be posted as “Circle Based Officers” (CBO) in the applied circle. Candidates will posted on probation of 6 months. During probation, CBOs will be subjected to continuous assessment till their conformation. Candidates who qualify the probation period will be confirmed as CBOs in JMGS-I scale. Those who fail to qualify the probation period, will invite termination of their job.
Job Profile: The job profile of SBI CBO may be similar to that of banks' general cadre officers. Their work profile involves aspects of Retail Banking Environment:
Managing core branch functions
Monitoring banking operations for correct accounting
Approving loan packages
Developing relationships with customers
Ensure smooth implementation of essential policies
Promotion Policy: The SBI CBO are appointed in the general cadre of Officers post. The post is governed by promotion policy applicable for general cadre officers of Banks. However, candidates are not eligible for inter-circle transfer until their promotion to 12 years of service OR SMGS-IV Grade OR, whichever is later.