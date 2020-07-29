SBI CBO Salary 2020: Check Circle Based Officer Salary after 7th CPC, Pay Scale, Job Profile, Promotion & Circles

SBI CBO 2020 Recruitment-Salary & Job Profile: State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the recruitment of 3850 Vacancies of Circle Based Officers in the Scheduled Commercial Banks and Regional Rural Banks of the SBI in states including Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Telangana, Rajasthan and others. In this article, we have shared the complete information related to the post of SBI Circle Based Officer (CBO) post - What does it mean, Salary and Pay Scale of CBO, Job & Work Profile, Promotion Policy and List of Circles where candidates will be posted. Candidates applying for this recruitment should have a look at these details below. First let us have a look at the circle-wise and state-wise Vacancies that will be filled in the State Bank of India's circles:

Circle State Vacancy Ahmedabad Gujarat 750 Bengaluru Karnataka 750 Bhopal Madhya Pradesh 294 Chhattisgarh 104 Chennai Tamil Nadu 550 Hyderabad Telangana 550 Jaipur Rajasthan 300 Maharashtra Maharashtra (excluding Mumbai) 517 Goa 33 Total 3850

SBI Circle Based Officer CBO Salary 2020: Pay Scale & Structure

SBI CBO post is permanent in nature and comes under the Junior Management Grade Scale 1 (JMGS-I). Candidates who are below 30 years of age can apply for this recruitment. The Pay Scale of SBI Circle Based Officer is as follows:

Pay Scale - Rs 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020

Basic Pay - Rs 23,700; Increment for 7 Years - Rs 980

Basic Pay after 7 Years - Rs 30,560; Increment for 2 Years - Rs 1145

Maximum Basic Salary - Rs 42,020

Total Salary Per Annum - Rs 8.20 lakh - Rs 13.08 lakh

Perks & Allowances for SBI CBO 2020

Besides received a handsome salary, SBI Circle Based Officer post is eligible for certain perks and allowances including Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Medical Insurance, City Compensatory Allowance (CAA) and others. All these allowances will be offered as a certain percentage of the basic salary. Have a look at these details below:

Allowance Amount DA 46.9% of Basic Pay CCA 3-4% based on location HRA 7- 9% based on location Medical Insurance 100% for employees + 75% for dependents

SBI Circle Based Officer (CBO) Job Profile, Career Growth & Promotion

Probation on Joining: Once selected, candidates will be posted as “Circle Based Officers” (CBO) in the applied circle. Candidates will posted on probation of 6 months. During probation, CBOs will be subjected to continuous assessment till their conformation. Candidates who qualify the probation period will be confirmed as CBOs in JMGS-I scale. Those who fail to qualify the probation period, will invite termination of their job.

Job Profile: The job profile of SBI CBO may be similar to that of banks' general cadre officers. Their work profile involves aspects of Retail Banking Environment:

Managing core branch functions

Monitoring banking operations for correct accounting

Approving loan packages

Developing relationships with customers

Ensure smooth implementation of essential policies

Promotion Policy: The SBI CBO are appointed in the general cadre of Officers post. The post is governed by promotion policy applicable for general cadre officers of Banks. However, candidates are not eligible for inter-circle transfer until their promotion to 12 years of service OR SMGS-IV Grade OR, whichever is later.