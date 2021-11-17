SBI Clerk Mains Result 2021 Out @sbi.co.in: Download JA PDF, Marks Link Here

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2021 has been released by State Bank of India (SBI) on sbi.co.in. Check PDF and Marks Link Below

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2021: On 17 November 2021, State Bank of India (SBI) has uploaded the list of the candidates qualified in SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2021 and the marks of the candidates who have attended the exam on 01 October and 17 October 2021. The result is available on the official website i.e. sbi.co.in. We have also provided SBI Clerk Mains Result Link in this article below:

SBI Clerk LPT 2021

All candidates whose roll number is available in the PDF are provisionally selected for the appointment in SBI across the country. The Provisionally Selected Candidates are being advised by way of SMS seperately.

Before appointment they will appear for Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The final selection will be done on the basis of qualifying the Proficiency test in Local Language(s), ulfilment of eligibility criteria/ conditions and Correctness of information given by the candidate at the time of registration.

Candidates who will be recruited as SBI Clerks will become liable to get around Rs 26,000 per month inclusive of DA and other allowances.

How to Download SBI Clerk Mains Result 2021 ?

Step - 1 Visit the official website of State Bank of India i.e. sbi.co.in and go to the 'Careers' tab available on the homepage

Step - 2 A new page will be opened - sbi.co.in/web/careers

Step - 3 Now, click on the link given SBI Clerk Result 2021

Step - 4 Download SBI Clerk Result PDF

Step - 5 Check roll numbers of selected candidates

Step - 6 You can also check your individual marks using your Registration Number/Application Number, Password/DOB

State Bank of India (SBI) has published the for recruitment for the post of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) on 27 April 2021. SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 Online Applications were invited upto 17 May 2021.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam was conducted on 10, 11, 12, 13 July 2021 and on 28 August 2021 and SBI Clerk Result was declared on 21 September 2021.