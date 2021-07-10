SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date 2021 Postponed @sbi.co.in, Junior Associate/Clerk New Dates Soon

SBI Clerk Exam Date 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has postponed the prelims exam for the post of Junior Associates scheduled to be held at Shillong, Agartala, Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and Nashik Centres due to certain unavoidable circumstances. All those who applied for SBI Clerk 2021 Prelims within the exam centres are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

According to the official notice, the bank has postponed the prelims exam for the post of Junior Associates scheduled to be held at Shillong, Agartala, Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and Nashik Centres from 10 July 2021 to 13 July 2021. The revised date of the examination for these centres will be notified later on.

The candidates, who have been allotted Shillong, Agartala, Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and Nashik Centres for Preliminary Examination have been intimated by mail and sms in their registered email id/ mobile number in this regard.

For other exam centres, the exam will be conducted as per schedule. The bank has already uploaded the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 to its website. All candidates are advised to download their admit cards before 13 July. Afterwards, the link will be disabled.

The candidates can directly download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the provided link given below. The admit cards were released on 29 June 2021. Candidates will have to produce a photocopy of Identity proof along with a call letter to the invigilators in the examination hall.

Direct Link to Download SBI Admit Card for other centres

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern:

Clerk Prelims Exam will have 100 questions of 100 marks covering subjects of English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. The total duration of the exam will be 1 hour 60 minutes. There will be a negative marking of 1/4th of the mark for each wrong answer.