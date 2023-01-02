SBI Clerk Result 2022: Direct Link to Check Junior Associate Prelims Result, Cut Off & Merit List

SBI Clerk Result 2022 has been released by the State Bank of India on the official website (sbi.co.in). Candidates can check Direct Download Link, Cut-Off, Mains Exam Date and Other Details Below.

SBI Clerk Result 2022 has been announced on January 02. The SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 has been released on sbi.co.in/web/careers. To download SBI Clerk result and scorecard candidates have to enter registration number/Roll Number and date of birth. The result has been declared only for those candidates who have secured cutoff score as per their category.

The SBI Clerk Prelims result has been released State-wise and category-wise. According to the latest updates on SBI Clerk result 2022 for Prelims exam, approximately 55000 candidates has been selected for the mains exam schedules to be held in January. As per the information provided in the notification, based on the SBI Clerk prelims result, approximately 10 times the number of vacancies. subject to availability) has been shortlisted for the Main Exam from the list of all candidates arranged in descending order of aggregate marks scored.

Direct Link To Check SBI Clerk Result 2022

How to Download SBI Clerk Result 2022: The Step Wise Procedure to Download Prelims Result

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check download SBI Clerk Prelims Result from the bank’s website with the help of these easy steps:

Step 1: Visit the SBI official website i.e. sbi.co.in

Step 2: Go to 'Current Openings'

Step 3: Now, click on the result link “Preliminary Exam Results’ given against RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)’.

Step 4: Enter your registration details

Step 5: SBI Junior Associate Result will be displayed on your screen

Step 6: Take the print-out of the result for future reference

SBI Clerk result has been declared for the candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam which was held online on November 12,19,20, and 25, 2022. Approximately more than 10 lakh candidates have appeared in the exam which was held across Indian at various online examination centre.

Candidates who have been selected in the SBI Clerk Prelims exam can download the mains admit card as per the dates prescribed by the examination authority. The mains exam is scheduled to be conducted in January 2023 in online mode. The exam will be conducted for a total of 200 marks wherein General English will have 40 questions while Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, General/Financial Awareness will have 50 questions.

SBI Clerk Result 2022: What is the SBI Clerk Prelims Cutoff Score out of 100 Marks

Along with the result, SBI Clerk Cutoff Score for Prelims exam has been announced. Candidates can check the table below for SBI Clerk Cutoff Score 2022 for Prelims exam.