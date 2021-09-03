SBI Pharmacist Admit Card 2021 Out @sbi.co.in: Exam on 13 September

SBI Pharmacist Admit Card has been released by the State Bank of India (SBI) on sbi.co.in. Check Download Link Here

SBI Pharmacist Admit Card 2021 Download: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the online written test to be conducted for the post of Pharmacist in Clerical Cadre on 13 September 2021. Applicants can download SBI Admit Card from the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in SBI Pharmacist Admit Card Link is also available in this page.

SBI Pharmacist Admit Card Download Link

SBI Pharmacist Exam Pattern

There will be 150 objective type questions on General Awareness (25Qs of 25 Marks), General English (25Qs of 25 Marks), Quantitative Aptitude (25Qs of 25 Marks), Reasoning Ability (25Qs of 25 Marks) and Professional knowledge (50Qs of 100 Marks).

The candidates need to score minimum of 40% marks

The test should be completed in 2 hours

SBI Pharmacist Selection Process

Shortlisted candidates will be called for Interview. : Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in written test and interview. In case more than one candidate score the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit

SBI had invited applications for recruitment of 67 Pharmacist in Clerical Cadre from 13 April to 28 June 2021.

How to Download SBI Pharmacist Admit Card 2021 ?

Visit the official website of SBI - www.sbi.co.in.

Click on 'Opportunities Section'

Click on the link ‘Download Exam Call Letter’ given under 'RECRUITMENT OF PHARMACIST IN CLERICAL CADRE (Advertisement No. CRPD/ PHARMACIST/2021-22/04)’ in Latest Announcement Section

It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to provide your Registration No / Roll No and Password/DOB

Login into your account

Download SBI Pharmacist Clerk Admit Card