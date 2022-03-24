SBI PO Notification 2022 Soon: Check Exam Dates, Eligibility, Salary, How to Apply, Syllabus

SBI PO Notification 2022 to be released soon on sbi.co.in, Check Eligibility, Exam Dates, Salary, Important Dates, How to apply and Syllabus Here.

SBI PO Notification 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) is going to release a fresh notification for recruitment to the various posts in its different departments through Probationary Officer Exam 2022. It is expected that SBI PO Notification 2022 to be released in the month of April/May 2022. Candidates awaiting notification will be able to submit SBI PO 2022 Online applications through the prescribed format in due course of time. The dates for the exam, online applications, online application link for SBI PO Recruitment 2022 will be initiated in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Every year, the State Bank of India (SBI) conducts SBI PO 2022 Exam to recruit vacancies through Probationary Officer Exam. The selection procedure involves prelims (Phase 1), mains (Phase 2) and interviews (Phase 3). Candidates who are shortlisted after Prelims (Phase 1) will have to appear for Mains (Phase 2). Candidates who are shortlisted after Phase-2 will be subsequently called for Phase-3 (Interview). Selected candidates may be posted anywhere in India. Candidates are advised to gear up themselves for the exam and start preparing for the exam. The details for the notification will be initiated in due course of time. Candidates are also advised to bookmark this page and keep checking for the latest updates.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: April/May 2022

Last date for submission of online application: to be communicated

Payment of Application Fee - to be communicated

SBI PO 2022 Prelims Exam Date: to be communicated

SBI PO 2022 Prelims Admit Card Release Date: to be communicated

Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination: to be communicated

SBI PO 2022 Mains Exam Date: to be communicated

Download of Main Examination Call letter: to be communicated

Phase-II: Online Main Examination: to be communicated

Declaration of Result of Main Examination: to be communicated

Download of Phase-III Call Letter: to be communicated

Phase-III: Interview (Or Interview & Group Exercises): to be communicated

Declaration of Final Result: to be communicated

SBI PO Notification 2022 Vacancy Details

Probationary Officer - to be Announced

SBI PO Notification 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have a degree in any discipline are eligible to submit applications for SBI PO 2022. The candidates who are appearing in the final year/semester can also apply if they produce proof of their graduation on the day of the Interview.

SBI PO Notification 2022 Age Limit

The age criteria for the candidates belonging to the unreserved category is 21 to 30 years while there will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms. Candidates can check the relaxation details in the given table.

Category Age Relaxation Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe 5 years Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer) 3 years Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWD) -- PWD (SC/ ST) PWD (OBC)

PWD (Gen/OBC) 15 Years 13 years 10 years Ex Servicemen, Commissioned officers including Emergency Commissioned Officers (ECOs)/ Short Service Commissioned Officers (SSCOs) 5 years

SBI PO Notification 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection for Probationary Officers will be done through a three-tier process:

Phase-1: Prelims Exam:

Preliminary Examination consisting of an Objective Test for 100 marks will be conducted online. The test will have of 3 Sections (with separate timings for each section) as follows:

Name of test No. of Questions Marks Duration English Language 30 Total

Maximum

Marks

100 20 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 20 minutes Total 100 1 hour

Selection criteria for Main Examination: Category wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Preliminary Examination. There will be no sectional cut-off. Candidates numbering 10 times (approx.) the numbers of vacancies in each category will be short listed for Main Examination from the top of above merit list.

Phase-2: Mains Exam

Main Examination will be conducted online and will consist of Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. The Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after conclusion of the Objective Test and candidates will have to type their Descriptive Test answers on the computer.

Objective Test: The duration of objective test is 3 hours and it consists of 4 Sections of total 200 marks. There will be separate timing for every section.

Name of test No. of Questions Marks Duration Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 45 60 60 minutes Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 60 60 minutes General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40 40 35 minutes English Language 35 40 40 minutes Total 155 200 3 hours

Descriptive Test: The duration of the Descriptive Test is 30 minutes. It will be a Test of English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) with two questions for total 50 marks.

Selection criteria for Interview: Category wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in Phase-II (Main Exam). There will be no sectional cut-off. Candidates numbering up to 3 times (approx.) of the category wise vacancies will be shortlisted for Phase-III from the top of the category wise merit list subject to a candidate

scoring the minimum aggregate qualifying score, as decided by the Bank.

Penalty for wrong answers: Candidates should note that there will be negative marks for marking incorrect answers. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 1/4th of marks assigned to that

question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Phase-3 (Interview): In view of the Social Distancing and safety measures necessitated due to COVID-19 pandemic, the 3rd Phase may comprise of (i) Interview only (50 marks) OR (ii) Interview (30 marks) & Group Exercises (20 marks). Candidates will have to score minimum qualifying marks in Phase-III to be considered for final selection. The minimum qualifying marks will be decided by the Bank.

Final Selection:

The candidates will have to qualify both in Phase-II and Phase-III separately. The marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II), both in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test, will be added to the marks obtained in Phase-III for preparing the final merit list. The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added for preparing the final merit list for selection.

Number of chances to appear in the Exam

Category Max. Permissible Number of Chances General / EWS 4 General (PWD) / EWS (PWD) 7 OBC 7 OBC (PWD) 7 SC/ SC (PWD)/ ST/ ST (PWD) No Restriction

SBI PO 2022 Salary

According to the previous SBI PO Recruitment 2022 Notification, the starting basic pay is 41,960/- (with 4 advance increments) in a scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I. The official will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time.

How to apply for SBI PO 2022?

Interested candidates will be able to submit applications through the online mode followed by the easy steps given below.

Steps to apply online:

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through Bank's ‘Career’ website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers.

After registration candidates are required to pay the requisite application fee through online mode by using debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking.

Download SBI PO 2022 Application Form and save it for future reference.

SBI PO 2022 Application Fee