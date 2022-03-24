SBI Clerk 2022 Recruitment Notification Expected in April: Check Exam Details, Salary, How to Apply Here

SBI Clerk 2022 Recruitment Notification: Every Year, the State Bank of India (SBI) conducts an online exam for the selection of candidates for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales). As per SBI Trends, SBI Clerk Notification is released between January to April. This year, we can also expect SBI 2022 Notification in the month of April 2022 and the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam in the month of June or July 2022. However, there is no official announcement regarding the notification date and exam yet.
The bank will accept applications via online mode on its official website - sbi.co.in. Applicants will be required to register in a given time frame.
Candidates with a graduation degree, in any field, are eligible to appear in SBI Clerk Exam 2022. However, their age should be between 20 to 28 years. Those candidates who qualify for the SBI JA Pre Exam 2022 will be put through SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2022.
SBI Clerk Exam is a nationwide exam that recruits people across the country in its various branches. Previously, SBI had notified a total of 5454 vacancies.
Let’s check the exam pattern, syllabus, detailed qualification, and other details below:
SBI Clerk 2022 Important Dates
|SBI Clerk Notification Date
|Expected in April 2022
|SBI Clerk Registration Dates
|Expected in April - May 2022
|SBI Clerk Exam Date
|Expected in June or July 2022
|SBI Clerk Admit Card Date 2022
|to be released
SBI Clerk 2022 Salary
- The starting Basic Pay is Rs.19900/- (Rs.17900/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates)
- Pay Scale - Rs.17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550- 1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920.
SBI Clerk 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
- Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government.
- Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply.
SBI Clerk Age Limit:
- Minimum Age - 20 years
- Maximum Age - 28 years
SBI Clerk 2022 Selection Process
Applicants will be required to appear for:
- Phase-I: Preliminary Examination
- Phase - II: Main Examination
- Test of specified opted local language
SBI Clerk Exam Pattern 2022
SBI Clerk Pre Exam Pattern
- Total Number of Questions - 100
- Total Marks - 100
- Section - English language (30 Question of 30 Marks), Numerical Ability (35 Question of 35 Marks), and Reasoning Ability (35 Question of 35 Marks)
- Time - Each section will be given 20 mins and total 1 hour
- Negative Marking - 1/4th mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer
SBI Clerk Mains Exam Pattern
Subjects
Total Questions
Marks
Time
General & Financial Awareness
50
50
35 minutes
Quantitative Aptitude
50
50
45 minutes
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
50
60
45 minutes
General English
40
40
35 minutes
Total
190
200
2 hours 40 minutes
SBI Clerk Syllabus 2022
SB Clerk Pre Syllabus
English Language
- Reading Comprehension
- Grammar
- Synonym & Antonym
- Cloze Test
- Fillers
- Phrases and Idioms
- Error Detection
- One word Substitution
- Sentence Correction
- Sentence rearrangements
Reasoning Ability
- Puzzles
- Alphanumeric Series
- Blood Relations
- Syllogism
- Coding-Decoding
- Analogy
- Direction and Distance
- Input-Output
- Odd Man Out
- Order Ranking
Numerical Ability
- Number System
- Data Interpretation
- Quadratic
- Simplification
- Approximation
- HCF and LCM
- SI & CI
- Ratio and Proportion
- Speed, Distance and Time
- Averages
- Percentage
- Time and Work
- Problem on Ages
SBI Clerk Mains Syllabus 2022
General / Financial Awareness
- Current affairs,
- Static GK - Government Schemes, National and International days, Sports, Indian Constitution, Culture of India, Currency, Awards and Honours, History, Polity
Financial Awareness
Functions of RBI; Overview of Indian Financial System; Indian banking system; Fiscal/Monetary policy; Financial institutions like RBI/SEBI/IRDA/FSD; International organizations like IMF/World Bank/ADB/UNO/SWIFT/IBA/UFBU/Bank Board Bureau (BBB)/ADB; Banking Terms
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
- Reasoning Ability: Puzzles, Data Sufficiency, Alphanumeric Series, Coding-decoding, Input-Output, Blood Relations, Ranking, Direction and Sense, Figure Series, Syllogism
- Computer Aptitude: History, Input and Output devices, Hardware and software, Windows, Internet services, MS-Office, Abbreviations, Hacking & Security Tools, Short-cut Keys, Modern Day Technology
Quantitative Aptitude
Data Interpretation, Number System, Quadratic, Simplification, Approximation, HCF and LCM, SI & CI, Ratio and Proportion, Speed, Distance and Time, Averages, Percentage, Time and Work, Problem on Ages
General English
Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Sentence Improvement, Para Jumbles, Spotting Errors, Fillers, Phrase Replacement, Idioms & Phrases, Grammar.
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022
The bank will upload the admit card of both prelims and mains exams on its website. SBI Clerk Admit Card Link is expected 15 days before the exam. The candidates can download SBI Clerk Admit Catrd by entering their registration number and password/date of birth.
SBI Clerk Result 2022
SBI Clerk Pre Result and SBI Clerk Mains Result shall be uploaded on the official website of SBI after the conduct of the exam.
SBI Clerk Final Selection 2022
The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added for the selection and only the aggregate marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II) will be considered for preparation of the final merit list. Provisional selection will be made on the basis of candidate’s
performance in the test (Main Examination)
How to Apply for SBI Clerk Jobs 2022 ?
You can apply online by following steps:
Step 1: Go to Bank's website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers
Step 2: Open the appropriate Online Application Form, available under the 'Current Openings’.
Step 3: Fill out the application carefully.
Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ Button. In case you are not being able to fill the data in one go, then you save the data already entered. When the data is saved, a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen.
Step 5: After ensuring the correctness of the particulars of the application form, you are required to pay fees.
Step 6: Take a print out of the application for personal use
SBI Clerk Application Fee:
to be released
Those who qualify for selection and produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be subjected to any Language test. In case of others (qualified for selection), specified opted local language test will be conducted after provisional selection but before joining. Candidates not found proficient in specified opted local language would be disqualified.