SBI Clerk 2022 Recruitment Notification Expected in April: Check Exam Details, Salary, How to Apply Here

State Bank of India is soon expected to release SBI Clerk 2022 Notification at sbi.co.in. Check Important Dates, Salary, How to Apply, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process and Other Details.

SBI Clerk 2022 Recruitment Notification: Every Year, the State Bank of India (SBI) conducts an online exam for the selection of candidates for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales). As per SBI Trends, SBI Clerk Notification is released between January to April. This year, we can also expect SBI 2022 Notification in the month of April 2022 and the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam in the month of June or July 2022. However, there is no official announcement regarding the notification date and exam yet.

The bank will accept applications via online mode on its official website - sbi.co.in. Applicants will be required to register in a given time frame.

Candidates with a graduation degree, in any field, are eligible to appear in SBI Clerk Exam 2022. However, their age should be between 20 to 28 years. Those candidates who qualify for the SBI JA Pre Exam 2022 will be put through SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2022.

SBI Clerk Exam is a nationwide exam that recruits people across the country in its various branches. Previously, SBI had notified a total of 5454 vacancies.

Let’s check the exam pattern, syllabus, detailed qualification, and other details below:

SBI Clerk 2022 Important Dates

SBI Clerk Notification Date Expected in April 2022 SBI Clerk Registration Dates Expected in April - May 2022 SBI Clerk Exam Date Expected in June or July 2022 SBI Clerk Admit Card Date 2022 to be released

SBI Clerk 2022 Salary

The starting Basic Pay is Rs.19900/- (Rs.17900/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates)

Pay Scale - Rs.17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550- 1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920.

SBI Clerk 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government.

Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply.

SBI Clerk Age Limit:

Minimum Age - 20 years

Maximum Age - 28 years

SBI Clerk 2022 Selection Process

Applicants will be required to appear for:

Phase-I: Preliminary Examination Phase - II: Main Examination Test of specified opted local language

SBI Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

SBI Clerk Pre Exam Pattern

Total Number of Questions - 100

Total Marks - 100

Section - English language (30 Question of 30 Marks), Numerical Ability (35 Question of 35 Marks), and Reasoning Ability (35 Question of 35 Marks)

Time - Each section will be given 20 mins and total 1 hour

Negative Marking - 1/4th mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Pattern

Subjects Total Questions Marks Time General & Financial Awareness 50 50 35 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 minutes Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 60 45 minutes General English 40 40 35 minutes Total 190 200 2 hours 40 minutes

SBI Clerk Syllabus 2022

SB Clerk Pre Syllabus

English Language

Reading Comprehension

Grammar

Synonym & Antonym

Cloze Test

Fillers

Phrases and Idioms

Error Detection

One word Substitution

Sentence Correction

Sentence rearrangements

Reasoning Ability

Puzzles

Alphanumeric Series

Blood Relations

Syllogism

Coding-Decoding

Analogy

Direction and Distance

Input-Output

Odd Man Out

Order Ranking

Numerical Ability

Number System

Data Interpretation

Quadratic

Simplification

Approximation

HCF and LCM

SI & CI

Ratio and Proportion

Speed, Distance and Time

Averages

Percentage

Time and Work

Problem on Ages

SBI Clerk Mains Syllabus 2022

General / Financial Awareness

Current affairs,

Static GK - Government Schemes, National and International days, Sports, Indian Constitution, Culture of India, Currency, Awards and Honours, History, Polity

Financial Awareness

Functions of RBI; Overview of Indian Financial System; Indian banking system; Fiscal/Monetary policy; Financial institutions like RBI/SEBI/IRDA/FSD; International organizations like IMF/World Bank/ADB/UNO/SWIFT/IBA/UFBU/Bank Board Bureau (BBB)/ADB; Banking Terms

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

Reasoning Ability: Puzzles, Data Sufficiency, Alphanumeric Series, Coding-decoding, Input-Output, Blood Relations, Ranking, Direction and Sense, Figure Series, Syllogism

Computer Aptitude: History, Input and Output devices, Hardware and software, Windows, Internet services, MS-Office, Abbreviations, Hacking & Security Tools, Short-cut Keys, Modern Day Technology

Quantitative Aptitude

Data Interpretation, Number System, Quadratic, Simplification, Approximation, HCF and LCM, SI & CI, Ratio and Proportion, Speed, Distance and Time, Averages, Percentage, Time and Work, Problem on Ages

General English

Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Sentence Improvement, Para Jumbles, Spotting Errors, Fillers, Phrase Replacement, Idioms & Phrases, Grammar.

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022

The bank will upload the admit card of both prelims and mains exams on its website. SBI Clerk Admit Card Link is expected 15 days before the exam. The candidates can download SBI Clerk Admit Catrd by entering their registration number and password/date of birth.

SBI Clerk Result 2022

SBI Clerk Pre Result and SBI Clerk Mains Result shall be uploaded on the official website of SBI after the conduct of the exam.

SBI Clerk Final Selection 2022

The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added for the selection and only the aggregate marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II) will be considered for preparation of the final merit list. Provisional selection will be made on the basis of candidate’s

performance in the test (Main Examination)

How to Apply for SBI Clerk Jobs 2022 ?

You can apply online by following steps:

Step 1: Go to Bank's website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers

Step 2: Open the appropriate Online Application Form, available under the 'Current Openings’.

Step 3: Fill out the application carefully.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ Button. In case you are not being able to fill the data in one go, then you save the data already entered. When the data is saved, a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen.

Step 5: After ensuring the correctness of the particulars of the application form, you are required to pay fees.

Step 6: Take a print out of the application for personal use

SBI Clerk Application Fee:

to be released

Those who qualify for selection and produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be subjected to any Language test. In case of others (qualified for selection), specified opted local language test will be conducted after provisional selection but before joining. Candidates not found proficient in specified opted local language would be disqualified.