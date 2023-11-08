SBI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 42 Deputy Manager and Manager Posts at sbi.co.in; Direct Link

SBI Recruitment 2023: State Bank Of India, SBI has notified the vacancy for Deputy Manager (Security/ Manager (Security) on its official website. According to the official notification, the officials commenced the recruitment process for SBI Recruitment 2023 on November 07. The last date to submit the online application form is November 27. Interested candidates fulfilling all the eligibility parameters can apply online through the official website at sbi.co.in.
Important Dates
Opening date of application: November 07
Closing date of application: November 27
SBI Recruitment 2023 Vacancy
SBI aims to fill a total of 42 vacancies of Deputy Manager/ Manager on a regular basis through this recruitment drive. Tabulated below is the category-wise distribution of SBI Recruitment vacancy 2023.
SBI Recruitment 2023 Eligibility
To avoid cancellation of the candidature and appear for the exam, candidates must meet all the eligibility criteria prescribed by the State Bank Of India.
- Age Limit: The minimum age limit for SBI Recruitment 2023 is 25 year and the maximum age limit is capped at 40 years as on April 01, 2023.
- Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from Government recognised University or Institution.
How to Apply for SBI Recruitment?
Step 1: Go to the career page of the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in/web/careers.
Step 2: Click on the link that reads, ‘Recruitment for the Deputy Manager (Security) / Manager (Security)’ and then on apply online link.
Step 3: Register yourself to receive a login ID and Password on your email ID.
Step 4: Enter your login credentials and start filling out the application form.
Step 5: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format and size.
Step 6: Pay the application fees as per your category and submit the SBI application form for the recruitment of Deputy Manager and Manager.
Step 7: Download the application form and save it for future reference.
SBI Recruitment 2023 Application Fee
For candidates from General, EWS and OBC categories the application fee is Rs 750, whereas SC/ST/EWS candidates are exempted from payment of fees.
SBI Recruitment Salary
Eligible candidates who will qualify in all the stages of the selection process will get a monthly salary of:
- SBI Salary if Deputy Manager: Rs (48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810)
- SBI Manager Salary: Rs (63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230)