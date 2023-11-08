SBI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 42 Deputy Manager and Manager Posts at sbi.co.in; Direct Link

State Bank Of India has invited applications for the recruitment of Deputy Manager (Security/ Manager (Security). This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 42 vacancies. Interested candidates can submit their application forms till November 27 at the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in.

Get all the details of SBI Recruitment 2023 PDF here.

SBI Recruitment 2023: State Bank Of India, SBI has notified the vacancy for Deputy Manager (Security/ Manager (Security) on its official website. According to the official notification, the officials commenced the recruitment process for SBI Recruitment 2023 on November 07. The last date to submit the online application form is November 27. Interested candidates fulfilling all the eligibility parameters can apply online through the official website at sbi.co.in.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: November 07

Closing date of application: November 27

SBI Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

SBI aims to fill a total of 42 vacancies of Deputy Manager/ Manager on a regular basis through this recruitment drive. Tabulated below is the category-wise distribution of SBI Recruitment vacancy 2023.

SBI Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

To avoid cancellation of the candidature and appear for the exam, candidates must meet all the eligibility criteria prescribed by the State Bank Of India.

Age Limit: The minimum age limit for SBI Recruitment 2023 is 25 year and the maximum age limit is capped at 40 years as on April 01, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a bachelor's degree in any discipline from Government recognised University or Institution.

How to Apply for SBI Recruitment?

Step 1: Go to the career page of the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, ‘Recruitment for the Deputy Manager (Security) / Manager (Security)’ and then on apply online link.

Step 3: Register yourself to receive a login ID and Password on your email ID.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and start filling out the application form.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format and size.

Step 6: Pay the application fees as per your category and submit the SBI application form for the recruitment of Deputy Manager and Manager.

Step 7: Download the application form and save it for future reference.

SBI Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

For candidates from General, EWS and OBC categories the application fee is Rs 750, whereas SC/ST/EWS candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

SBI Recruitment Salary

Eligible candidates who will qualify in all the stages of the selection process will get a monthly salary of: