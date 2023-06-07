SCERT SSB Odisha D.El.Ed CT Answer Key 2023: Feedback of Questions & Answers key Today @scert.samsodisha.gov.in 

SCERT SSB Odisha D.El.Ed Answer Key 2023: Candidates can check the Feedback of Questions & Answers key June 7, 2023 at scert.samsodisha.gov.in.

SCERT SSB Odisha D.El.Ed Answer Key 2023: Staff Selection Board of Odisha conducted the D.El.Ed Course 2023 from May 30 to June 02, 2023. Students who appeared in the exam can check the feedback of the Questions and Answers keys on June 07, 2023 on the official website i.e. scert.samsodisha.gov.in. According to the official website, “Feedback of Questions & Answers key will be available from 07.06.2023 (10.00 A.M.) to 11.06.2023 (12.00 Midnight)”

SCERT SSB Odisha Answer Key Feedback Link

The candidates can log in to the SAMS Odisha website and check the updates on feedback on the questions and answer keys.

SAMS Odisha Login Link Click Here SAM Odisha Website Link Click Here



SCERT SSB Odisha Answer Key 2023 Overview

Name of the Organization Directorate Of Teacher Education and State Council Of Educational Research & Training (SCERT Odisha) Exam Name Odisha D.El.Ed. Entrance Exam 2023 Odisha D.El.Ed Exam Date May 30 to June 02, 2023 Odisha D.El.Ed Answer Key Date June 07, 2023 Official Site scert.samsodisha.gov.in/ samsodisha.gov.in

How to Download SCERT SSB Odisha Answer Key Feedback ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the SCERT SAMS Odisha - scert.samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: Login into the official website

Step 4: Check answer key