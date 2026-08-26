School Assembly News Headlines (August 27, 2026): PM Modi’s Khelo India Address, NTA UGC NET Result and IMA H1N1 Advisory & Other News
Get today's top school assembly news headlines for August 27, 2026. Stay updated with the latest national, international, sports, business, and education news, plus a motivating 'Thought of the Day' for students.
School Assembly News Headlines August 27, 2026: Here we have gathered the main headlines for the school assembly today, covering important updates from national and international affairs, sports, economy and business, science, and technology. As it is an important part of students' daily routine but, in today’s fast moving world Students, Parents, and Teachers usually forget to check the major headlines of the news. Let’s begin with the key stories shaping our world today. Check out the complete news headlines below.
Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly
National News Headlines for School Assembly
- PM Modi will address Khelo India Dialogue on National Sports Day tomorrow
- PM Modi assures Nepal of all possible humanitarian assistance after floods
- IICT and Netflix announce scholarships for 100 students to support next generation of Indian storytellers
- FM Nirmala Sitharaman says India’s transformation is structural, driven by rapid urbanisation & world-class digital infrastructure
- NTA to release UGC NET June 2026 result, final answer key this week
- IMA issues public health advisory on H1N1 influenza spread in country; Says, no cause for panic just heightened vigilance required
- Birthday of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad, Eid Milad-un-Nabi being celebrated with religious fervour
- UNSC should act immediately to mitigate humanitarian fallout of conflicts: India
- India terms UN report politically motivated & highly malicious
- India, Seychelles recognise fisheries sector & broader blue economy as key pillars of economic growth
- IICT, Netflix announce scholarships for 100 students to nurture next generation of Indian storytellers
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- Nepal floods: 105 Indians, 37 NRIs among nearly 400 missing near Tibet border
- INS Sudarshini concludes three-day Lisbon port call during Lokayan 2026 expedition
- Gulf ship traffic via Strait of Hormuz hovers below 10-day average, data shows
- India calls for community-led restoration of rangelands at UNCCD CoP17
- Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi meets his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Tehran
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expresses gratitude to India for conveying Independence Day greetings
- Canada announces retaliatory tariffs on US goods worth about 20 billion dollars
- US Senator calls for ban on federal healthcare funds for Chinese-made medical devices
- US proposes additional 1.03 lakh dollars fee for all H-1B cap-subject petitions
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- PM Modi to address youth during Khelo India Dialogue on August 27
- India ask hosts Sri Lanka to follow on in the Colombo Test match
- R Praggnanandhaa cruises into finals of Grand Chess Tour’s last leg after 19-9 win over Germany’s Vincent Keymer
- IND vs SL Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 4: Sri Lanka reach 229/6 after rain forces early stumps; India close in on victory
- Alejandro Balde makes decision on Barcelona future amid Man Utd links
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- SIDBI holds RRB conclave to expand co-lending for MSMEs in rural and semi-urban areas
- India, Japan seek deeper startup, deep-tech cooperation; Piyush Goyal pitches $1-billion fund
- India’s energy demand expected to grow 2.5 times by 2047: Hardeep Puri
- How India is building its semiconductor ecosystem: From electronics manufacturing to Semicon 2.0
- India-Argentina trade ties strengthen, India emerges as fifth largest partner
- Rakshabandhan: Expected business worth over Rs 30,000 crore across the country
- Markets get relief from softening crude oil prices, Sensex-Nifty close with gains
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
- ‘The Fifth Space’: Virendra Kumar stresses empathy, digital responsibility in interaction with school students
- UGC NET 2026 Result: Testing Agency NTA Announces Result, Final Answer Key Release Date
- UGC NET 2026 Result: Testing Agency NTA Announces Result, Final Answer Key Release Date
- Rajasthan students attended school with cattle. Now, CJP spotlight and Rs 18-lakh upgrade
- RRB NTPC UG 2026 Result Out Scorecards today
- President Murmu To Interact With Students, Teachers From Government Schools On Raksha Bandhan
- US Proposes $103,265 H-1B Visa Fee: How It May Impact Indian Students
- Bihar NEET Round 1 Cut-Off For MBBS, BDS Admission Released, Download Link Here
- RA Podar Ayurved Medical College Admission: Check 2026 Cut-Off, Fees, Scholarship
Thought of the Day
"Thinking should become your capital asset, no matter whatever ups and downs you come across in life." — APJ Abdul Kalam
Meaning: it means that this thought highlights the better of critical thinking and intellectual development as a lifelong asset that guides us through life's challenges.
Related: Thoughts Of The Day For School Assembly
By keeping up with current events, you develop a better understanding of the diverse world around you and become more informed, thoughtful citizens. Keep questioning, keep learning, and stay connected to the global community.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.