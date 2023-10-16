School Assembly News Headlines For (16 October): ICC World Cup 2023, Israel-Gaza War & World Food Day

16 October 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on October 16

16th October, School News Headlines Today:

The format of the assembly differs from school to school, but the major activities remain same. The principal or any other top school authority gives a speech, and students recite the news headlines. Talent shows, speeches, debates and fun role-plays are also organized.

Singing prayers, doing physical activity, and yoga can also be part of the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines as they help students learn more about the global and domestic happenings.

You can check out the news headlines for 16 October to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly October 16

Operation Ajay: The fourth flight from Israel carrying 274 Indians landed in New Delhi. Overall, 18,000 Indian citizens remain in Israel. Congress released a polarizing list of 144 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh elections, leading to many resignations from leaders. The Navratri commenced on October 15 and will end on October 24 with Dussehra. BJP alleged that TMC MP Mahua Moitra took cash for asking questions in Parliament. The air quality index dropped to poor in Delhi and Ghaziabad ahead of the festival season. ISRO chief Somanath revealed that NASA experts wanted India to share space technology after seeing the Chandrayaan-3 craft.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1) Israel accused Hamas of not letting citizens evacuate North Gaza as it delayed its land invasion of Gaza.

2) Afghanistan was hit by the seventh earthquake in eight days, with a magnitude of 6.3/.

3) Iran sent a warning to Israel if it invaded Gaza. Hamas faced allegations of using citizens as human shields along with hostages.

4) Israel hit targets in Lebanon after Hezbollah waged into war in support of Hamas.

5) China said Israel was acting “beyond scope of self-defence” in a major statement.

6) Israel turned on the water supply in south Gaza, but electricity remained suspended amid the ongoing siege and land invasion.

7) The US will extend Green Card validity to 5 years, benefitting 10.5 lakh Indians.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan beat defending champions England by 69 runs in a shock upset. India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets to maintain its unbeaten streak against the arch-rivals by 8-0 in the Cricket World Cup. Logan Paul beat Dillon Danis and Tommy Fury beat KSI in the influencer boxing match. PM Modi conveyed India’s intentions to host the 2036 Olympics.

Important Days on 16 October

World Food Day

Steve Jobs Day

World Spine Day

Global Cat Day

Thought of the Day

Part of the secret of a success in life is to eat what you like and let the food fight it out inside.

- Mark Twain