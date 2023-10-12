School Assembly News Headlines For (13 October): Rohit Sharma World Cup Records, Israel-Hamas War & National Cinema Day

13 October 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on October 13

13th October, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a famous tradition that’s widespread in schools even today. Students and teachers congregate on the grounds every morning for the assembly.

The format of the assembly varies from school to school, but the key activities remain the same. The principal or any other top school authority delivers a speech, and students read the news headlines. Talent shows, speeches, debates and fun role-plays are also performed.

Singing prayers, light physical activity and yoga can also be included in the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines as they help students learn about the global and domestic happenings.

You can check out the news headlines for 13 October to be read during the morning school assembly below.

Also Read: School Assembly News Headlines For 12 October

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly October 13

1. PM Modi laid the foundation of multiple development projects in Uttarakhand as he offered prayers at Jageshwar Dham.

2. 4 people died after 21 coaches of the North East Superfast train derailed in Buxar, Bihar.

3. The Indian government launched “Operation Ajay” to bring back Indians stranded in Israel as war with Hamas intensified.

4. Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar and Canadian FM Melanie Joly held a secret meeting over the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

5. PM Modi is set to flag off the RAPIDX train in Ghaziabad next week.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1) Israel-Hamas War: Netanyahu declared that Hamas needed to be crushed like ISIS as Israel deployed ground troops to take control of Gaza.

2) Israel struck Syrian airports in Aleppo and Damascus in its war against Hamas.

3) Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar targeted China at the Indian Ocean conference in Colombo, warning of hidden dangers and unsustainable debts.

4) Iran and Saudi Arabia held talks on the Israel-Gaza war since restoring ties.

5) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel, assuring PM Netanyahu of full US support in the war against Hamas.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

1. World Cup 2023: India played its second match against Afghanistan and won by 8 wickets in a dominant performance.

2. Rohit Sharma broke multiple records in the India vs Afghanistan World Cup match, including the most World Cup centuries, the fastest World Cup century by an Indian and the most international sixes.

3. Sunil Chhetri will lead India in the Merdeka Tournament 2023 as India eyed positive results ahead of FIFA 2026 qualifiers.

Important Days on 13 October

World Egg Day

Disaster Day

National Cinema Day (India)

Thought of the Day

“We cannot stop natural disasters but we can arm ourselves with knowledge: so many lives wouldn't have to be lost if there was enough disaster preparedness.”

- Petra Nemcova