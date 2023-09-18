Today’s School Assembly Headlines (18 September): Asia Cup 2023 Winner, Special Parliament Session, PM Modi Birthday

18 September 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on September 18

18th September, School News Headlines Today: The school assembly is a long-running tradition followed religiously even today. Every morning, students and teachers gather in the ground or the hall for the assembly.

The format of the school assembly has remained largely unchanged over the years but does tend to vary slightly depending on the types of schools. The principal or another senior head says a few words, and students read the top news headlines, and organize role plays, talent hunts, debates or other fun activities.

Prayers, yoga physical exercise and singing the national anthem can also be included in the morning assembly. But it’s the news reading that’s considered a necessary requirement in any school assembly. It helps inform the students about global and domestic happenings and increases their general awareness.

You can check out the latest news headlines for 18 September to be read during the morning school assembly below

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly September 18

PM Modi celebrated his 73rd birthday by inaugurating the YashoBhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka. Parliament special session: Opposition raises demand for Women Reservation Bill for all-party meet. PM Modi launched the PM Vishwakarma scheme to benefit artisans get loans with zero interest. Mobile internet services were suspended in Haryana’s Nuh as police continued to make arrests. Rabindranath Tagore’s Santiniketan will be included in UNESCO’s World Heritage list. IMD issued a red alert for Madhya Pradesh and a heavy rain alert for Gujarat.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1) Ukraine reclaimed control of Klishchiivka village near Bakhmut after a major victory against the Russians.

2) North Korea’s Kim Jong Un departed Russia after a successful meeting with President Vladimir Putin and signed a deal for drones and Bulletproof vests.

3) Libya welcomed the International Aid that arrived to combat flood-hit areas as the government continued to investigate the dam collapse that killed over 11,000.

4) USA’s Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy announced that he will scrap the H1-B visa program.

5) Protests against the forced dress code continued in Iran after Mahsa Amini’s death anniversary.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

Asia Cup 2023: India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win its eighth Asia Cup title. Mohammed Siraj took a 6-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final match. England announced its official squad for the 2023 World Cup, dropping Jason Roy for Harry Brook. India won 3-1 against Morocco in the Davis Cup as Rohan Bopanna said farewell to others. Spain’s Carlos Sainz won the Singapore Grand Prix to end Verstappen’s winning streak.

Important Days on September 18

World Bamboo Day

World Water Monitoring Day

National HIV/AIDS Day (US)

Thought of the Day

"I set great store in certain qualities which I believe to be essential in addition to skill. They are that the person conducts his or her life with dignity, with integrity, courage, and perhaps most of all, with modesty." - Sir Donald Bradman