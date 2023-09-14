Today’s School Assembly Headlines (15 September): Libya Floods, Parliament Special Session and Asia Cup 2023

15 September 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on September 15

15th September, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a devoutly followed custom in schools that is prevalent even today. Students and teachers gather in the ground for the assembly every morning and indulge in various activities.

The format of the school assembly hasn’t changed much over time but varies from school to school. The principal or some other senior head says a few words, top news headlines of the preceding day are read, and students also participate in role plays, talent shows and debates.

Prayers, physical exercise, yoga and singing the national anthem can also be included in the school morning assembly. But it’s the news reading that’s considered the requisite of any school assembly.

It helps inform the students about global and domestic happenings and improves their general knowledge.

Check the latest news headlines for 15 September to be read during the assembly here.

Also Read: School Assembly News Headlines For 14 September

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly September 15

The special session called by the Central Government will be about the 75-year journey of the Parliament. PM Modi spoke out against attacks on Sanatana Dharma and warned people that the Opposition wants to destroy it. The Opposition INDIA bloc is set to boycott TV Shows of anchors like Arnab Goswami and Sudhir Chaudhary. The Varanasi court told ASI to submit all objects related to Hindu Religion found in the Gyanvapi mosque survey. Nipah virus spreads in Kerala’s Kozhikode as authorities rushed to contain the spread.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1) Apple launched its flagship iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 models with added features and an advanced processor.

2) Libya Flood death toll estimates reach 20,000. UN said the deaths were avoidable.

3) The US hailed the Modi-Biden meeting at the G20 Summit and praised the many bilateral deals that were made.

4) Russia-Ukraine was intensified as both sides resorted to heavy drone warfare.

5) Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted an invitation to visit North Korea after hosting dictator Kim Jong Un and potentially signing defence deals.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan and Sri Lanka clashed in the Super 4 stage to determine who’ll face India in the finals. Ben Stokes hits record-breaking, highest England Men’s score of 182 off 124 balls to help England beat New Zealand. Afghanistan announced its squad for the ICC World Cup 2023. Naveen-ul-Haq will be included in the team. Sunil Chhetri will be the only senior player in the Asian Games Squad after ISL Clubs refused to release players.

Important Days on September 15

International Day of Democracy

Engineer’s Day (India)

Greenpeace Day

Thought of the Day

“Concentrate all your thoughts upon the work in hand. The Sun's rays do not burn until brought to a focus”

― Alexander Graham Bell