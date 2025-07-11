Largest Producer of Pineapples: West Bengal is the largest producer of pineapples in India. With its fertile soil, humid climate, and extensive cultivation practices, the state accounts for over 17% of the total pineapple production in the country. The fruit is widely grown in districts like Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Darjeeling, where the “Queen” variety is especially popular. Read More: Which Country is the Largest Producer of Pineapples in the World? Which State is the Largest Producer of Pineapples in India? West Bengal leads all Indian states in pineapple production. The tropical conditions of North Bengal are ideal for cultivating the fruit, which is harvested mainly from May to July. Pineapple farming has become a major livelihood for small and marginal farmers in the region. How Much Pineapple Does West Bengal Produce?

As per the Ministry of Agriculture (2023-24), West Bengal produces over 450,000 tonnes of pineapple annually. The “Queen” and “Kew” varieties grown here are known for their flavour, sweetness, and strong domestic demand. Top 5 Pineapple Producing States in India Rank State Annual Production (in Tonnes) 1 West Bengal 450,000+ 2 Assam 400,000+ 3 Kerala 370,000+ 4 Karnataka 260,000+ 5 Bihar 150,000+ Note: Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare 1. West Bengal Pineapple cultivation in Bengal thrives in the foothills of the Himalayas. The “Queen” variety from Siliguri and Jalpaiguri is especially prized for its aroma and taste. 2. Assam Assam’s high rainfall and acidic soil create perfect conditions for pineapple farming, especially in Darrang and Nagaon districts. Most pineapples from Assam are consumed domestically.

3. Kerala Kerala is known for large-scale pineapple plantations in places like Vazhakulam (Ernakulam district), which is often dubbed the “Pineapple City of India”. It primarily grows the “Kew” variety. 4. Karnataka In Karnataka, pineapple is cultivated in regions like Kodagu and Udupi. The crop is often intercropped with arecanut and coconut, making it a profitable farming option. 5. Bihar Bihar’s pineapple belt lies mostly in districts like Katihar and Purnea. Though smaller in volume, its pineapples are distributed widely across northern India. Interesting Facts About Pineapple Farming in India 1.India Is Among the Top 5 Producers Globally – India ranks among the top five pineapple-producing countries in the world, though most of its produce is consumed domestically. 2.“Queen” and “Kew” Are the Dominant Varieties – These two varieties dominate the Indian market. “Queen” is small and aromatic, while “Kew” is larger, juicier, and better suited for processing.