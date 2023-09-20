School Assembly News Headlines For 21 September: Women’s Reservation Bill, India-Canada Relations and Asian Games 2023

21 September 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on September 21

21st September, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly has long been a devoutly honoured tradition in schools and continues to remain so even today. Students and teachers gather every morning in the hall or ground to attend the school assembly.

The format of the morning assembly has remained largely unchanged over the years. The principal or any other senior head addresses the students, news headlines are read and fun activities like role play, debates and talent shows are performed by students.

Prayers, physical exercise, yoga and singing the national anthem are also included in the school assembly. They help make the students aware of global and domestic happenings and increase their general knowledge.

You can check out the latest news headlines for 21 September to be read during the morning school assembly below

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly September 21

The Union Cabinet approved the historic Women Reservation Bill in the new Parliament granting 33% of seats to female candidates in the Lok Sabha. India-Canada relations reached a new low over the handling of the Khalistani movement. Both countries expelled top diplomats of each other. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla launched the “Skills on Wheels” initiative to empower rural youth. PM Modi invited US President Joe Biden to India’s 2024 Republic Day as chief guest along with other quad leaders. NEET PG 2023 cut-off will be lowered by the National Medical Commission. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that “Socialist” and “Secular” were removed from the Preamble in new copies of the Constitution.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1) Indonesia kicked off the first-ever ASEAN joint military drills amid tensions with China over its claims of the South China Sea.

2) Canadian PM Justin Trudeau accused Indian government agents of the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

3) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly.

4) Armenian forces agreed to Azerbaijan ceasefire in contested Nagorno-Karabakh region.

5) Vladimir Putin and hosted China’s top diplomat Wang Yi in St Petersburg ahead of Xi Jinping meeting in October to deepen trade ties.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

Adidas revealed the new jersey for team India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Mohammed Siraj reclaimed the top spot as the number-one bowler in the latest ICC ODI rankings after his incredible display in Asia Cup 2023. New Zealand’s Tim Southee will undergo surgery for a fractured thumb ahead of the Cricket World Cup in October. Asian Games 2023: The Indian men’s volleyball team defeated South Korea 3-2 in a thrilling match.

Important Days on September 21

International Day of Peace

World Alzheimer’s Day

World Gratitude Day

Thought of the Day

"Each one has to find his peace from within. And peace to be real must be unaffected by outside circumstances." - Mahatma Gandhi