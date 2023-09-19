School Assembly News Headlines For 20 September: Asian Games 2023, Women’s Reservation Bill and New Parliament

20 September 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today's news headlines in English for School Assembly on September 20

20th September, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a long-running and prevalent school tradition. Students and teachers show up together, usually in the morning to attend the school assembly.

The format of the morning assembly has changed over the years, but not by a lot. The principal or any other senior head addresses the students, and news headlines are read. Students also display their talents, participate in speeches, and debates, and perform fun skits.

Prayers, yoga and light physical exercise can also be a part of the morning school assembly. However, today we focus only on the reading of the news headlines. It serves the purpose of spreading awareness among the students about global and domestic happenings.

Substantial time and effort are spent to curate the headlines, and we’re here to make your task easier. You can check out the latest news headlines for 20 September to be read during the morning school assembly below

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly September 20

The union government introduced the Women’s Reservation Bill in the new Parliament to provide a 33% quota to female politicians. PM Modi announced the new name of the old parliament building Samvidhan Sadan as he paid tribute to the Indian Parliament. The week-long Anantnag encounter ended with the killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan. Karnataka’s Hoysala temples became India’s 42nd UNESCO world heritage site. India celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm. PM Modi and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde extended their greetings on the festival. Manipur protesters call for 48-hour bandh against arrest of 5 youths arrested for carrying weapons. IMD issued an orange alert in Odisha, predicting very heavy rains for 3,4 days.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1) Libya floods: Protest turns violent as survivors demand accountability for disaster.

2) 16-year-old kid was awarded a $9 million scholarship after being accepted by 170 US colleges.

3) North Korean Kim Jong Un returned from Russia with gifts and defence deals.

4) The US sanctioned Russian, Chinese, and Turkish firms over links with Iran's drone program and aiding Russia.

5) Azerbaijan launched an “anti-terror” operation in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region to disarm Armenians.

6) Russia attacks warehouses in Ukraine’s Lviv with Shahed Drones, most of which get destroyed by Ukraine.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

Asian Games 2023: India won 3-0 vs. Cambodia in volleyball but lost to China 1-5 in men’s football. India announced the squad for the Australia ODI series with the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin, who could potentially return in the World Cup as well. MotoGP Bharat will take place at Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. Julian Nagelsmann will take over as the head coach of Germany until Euro 2024.

Important Days on September 20

International NFT Day

Thought of the Day

“Ideas don’t come out fully formed , they only become clearer as you work on them . You just have to get started.”

― Mark Zuckerberg