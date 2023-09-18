School Assembly News Headlines For 19 September: Asian Games 2023, Special Parliament Session, Moto GP India

19 September 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today's news headlines in English for School Assembly on September 19

19th September, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a long-running tradition followed devoutly in schools even today. Every morning, students and teachers gather in the ground or the hall to attend the assembly.

The format of the school assembly has remained largely unchanged over the years but does tend to vary from school to school. The principal or another senior head says a few words, students read the top news headlines and perform role plays, talent shows, debates or other fun activities.

Prayers, yoga, physical exercise and singing the national anthem can also be a part of the morning assembly. But it’s the news reading that’s considered necessary in any school assembly. It helps inform the students about global and domestic happenings and enhances their general awareness.

You can check out the latest news headlines for 19 September to be read during the morning school assembly below

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly September 19

As per reports, the Women’s Reservation Bill in politics was cleared in a Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi. AIADMK refuses to ally with the BJP over K Annamalai’s repeated attacks on the party. The special session of the Parliament began in the new building with PM Modi commending 7,500 MPs of the past. Noida schools will remain closed after 2 PM on September 21 and full day on September 22 due to the UP Trade Show and Moto GP. The Maharashtra government announced the name change of Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1) US Presidential hopeful from the Republican Party Vivek Ramaswamy enjoys the criticism and says many are annoyed by his fast rise and young age.

2) Five American prisoners in Iran are set to return home after the Iran-US prisoner swap deal.

3) A US F-35 fighter plane went missing near an American base, and the US military sought public help to find it.

4) As per reports, Pakistan received an IMF bailout after a secret arms deal with the US to supply weapons to Ukraine.

5) China flew 103 military planes and nine warships around Taiwan in a show of strength.

6) Russia and Ukraine will face off at the International Court of Justice over genocide claims.

7) European Union chief Ursula Leyen pledged help for Italy after the Lampedusa island migrant crisis.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

India announced its squad for the Australia ODI series. Ravichandran Ashwin will play along with KL Rahul as captain. Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah will rest during the India vs Australia series. Asian Games 2023 will commence on September 23 in China’s Hangzhou with a total of 655 Indian athletes competing.

Important Days on September 19

Ganesh Chaturthi

Talk Like a Pirate Day

Thought of the Day

‘Attachment & passion are the greatest cause of sorrow.”

– Vishnu Purana