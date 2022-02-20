SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-1 Exam on 20th February 2022: Check Difficulty Level, Paper-wise Exam Review

SEBI Grade A 2022 Exam Analysis: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is conducting the SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-1 Exam on 20th February 2022 for eligible Indian citizens. A total of 120 vacancies will be filled up for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for SEBI Grade A 2022 will undergo a three-stage process that includes Phase I and Phase II Online Exams and Phase III Interview. In this article, we have shared SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-1 Exam Analysis, Difficulty Level, Paper-wise Exam Review.
SEBI Grade A 2022 Important Dates
|
EVENT
|
IMPORTANT DATES
|
SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Exam Admit Card Download
|
8th February 2022 to 20th February 2022
|
SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Online Exam
|
20th February 2022
|
SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam (except Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream)
|
20th March 2022
|
SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam (Only Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream)
|
3rd April 2022
|
SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase III Interview
|
To Be Notified
SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Online Exam
|
Paper
|
Streams/Subjects
|
No. of Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Cut off
|
Duration
|
Paper 1 for All Streams:
|
General Awareness (including some questions related to Financial Sector of easy to moderate difficulty level)
|
20
|
25
|
30%
|
60 minutes
|
English Language
|
20
|
25
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
20
|
25
|
Test of Reasoning
|
20
|
25
|
Total
|
80
|
100
|
Paper 2
|
General Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act and Economics.
|
50
|
100
|
40%
|
40 minutes
|
Legal, Information Technology and Official Language stream: Multiple choice questions on Specialized subject related to stream.
|
50
|
100
|
40%
|
40 minutes
|
Research Stream:- Multiple choice questions on subjects Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance and Commerce.
|
50
|
100
|
40%
|
40 minutes
|
Aggregate Cut-off
|
40%
|
SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Exam Analysis (20th February 2022) Difficulty Level
|
Paper
|
Streams/Subjects
|
No. of Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Difficulty Level
|
Paper 1All Streams:
|
General Awareness (Financial Sector)
|
20
|
25
|
Easy-Moderate
|
English Language
|
20
|
25
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
20
|
25
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Test of Reasoning
|
20
|
25
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Total
|
80
|
100
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Paper
|
Streams/Subjects
|
No. of Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Difficulty Level
|
Paper 2
|
General Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act and Economics.
|
50
|
100
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Legal, Information Technology and Official Language stream: Multiple choice questions on Specialized subject related to stream.
|
50
|
100
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Research Stream:- Multiple choice questions on subjects Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance
and Commerce.
|
50
|
100
|
Easy-Moderate
|
|
50
|
100
|
Easy-Moderate
SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Exam Analysis (20th February 2022) Paper-1 Review
General Awareness (Financial Sector)
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
Static GK
|
2-3
|
Current Affairs (Budget, Maitri Diwas, Henley Passport Index) Past 3-5 months
|
15-16
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
Arithmetic
|
10
|
Data Interpretation (Tabular & Caselet)
|
5
|
Quadratic Equations
|
3
|
Missing Numbers
|
2
|
Inequality
|
1
English Language
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
Unseen Passage (Reptiles) Vocabulary (Quite: Synonym)
|
10
|
Error Detection
|
4-5
|
Para Jumble
|
5-6
Reasoning Ability
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
Puzzle
|
10-15
|
Coding-Decoding
|
2-3
|
Number-Based (Pair)
|
1
|
Word-Based (EVIL)
|
1
|
Direction-Based
|
1
SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Exam Analysis (20th February 2022) Paper-2 Review
Paper 2 was Moderate to Difficulty wth good attempts of 46-47. Questions were based on basics, concepts, statements (incorrect/correct).
|Subjects
|No. of Questions
|Economics
|10-12
|Finance
|3-4
|Management
|3-4
|Companies Act
|3-4
|Costing
|2-3
|Accountancy
|1-2
NOTE: 1-2 numerical questions were also asked.
Paper- 2 Topcis Asked
|Topics
|Topics
|Topics
|LM Curve
|Balance of Payment
|Performance Appraisal
|SEBI Regulations
|Market Structure (Oligopoly Market)
|Role of a Leader
|Demand Supply
|Elasticity of Demand
|Lean Management
|NBFC
|Angel Investors
|Directing
|IRDAI
|PFRDA
|RBI
|AMFAI
|JAVA, C, C++
|In Order/ Post Order
|DBMS
|Networking & Cyber Security
|Python