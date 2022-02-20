SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-1 Exam on 20th February 2022: Check Difficulty Level, Paper-wise Exam Review

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-1 Exam Analysis 20th February 2022. The overall difficulty level of the SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 1 was Easy to Moderate.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Exam Analysis: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is conducting the SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-1 Exam on 20th February 2022 for eligible Indian citizens. A total of 120 vacancies will be filled up for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for SEBI Grade A 2022 will undergo a three-stage process that includes Phase I and Phase II Online Exams and Phase III Interview. In this article, we have shared SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-1 Exam Analysis, Difficulty Level, Paper-wise Exam Review.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Important Dates

EVENT IMPORTANT DATES SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Exam Admit Card Download 8th February 2022 to 20th February 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Online Exam 20th February 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam (except Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream) 20th March 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam (Only Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream) 3rd April 2022 SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase III Interview To Be Notified

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Online Exam

Paper Streams/Subjects No. of Question Maximum Marks Cut off Duration Paper 1 for All Streams: General Awareness (including some questions related to Financial Sector of easy to moderate difficulty level) 20 25 30% 60 minutes English Language 20 25 Quantitative Aptitude 20 25 Test of Reasoning 20 25 Total 80 100 Paper 2 General Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act and Economics. 50 100 40% 40 minutes Legal, Information Technology and Official Language stream: Multiple choice questions on Specialized subject related to stream. 50 100 40% 40 minutes Research Stream:- Multiple choice questions on subjects Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance and Commerce. 50 100 40% 40 minutes Aggregate Cut-off 40%

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Exam Analysis (20th February 2022) Difficulty Level

Paper Streams/Subjects No. of Question Maximum Marks Difficulty Level Paper 1 All Streams: General Awareness (Financial Sector) 20 25 Easy-Moderate English Language 20 25 Easy-Moderate Quantitative Aptitude 20 25 Easy-Moderate Test of Reasoning 20 25 Easy-Moderate Total 80 100 Easy-Moderate

Paper Streams/Subjects No. of Question Maximum Marks Difficulty Level Paper 2

General Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act and Economics. 50 100 Easy-Moderate Legal, Information Technology and Official Language stream: Multiple choice questions on Specialized subject related to stream. 50 100 Easy-Moderate Research Stream:- Multiple choice questions on subjects Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance and Commerce. 50 100 Easy-Moderate 50 100 Easy-Moderate

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Exam Analysis (20th February 2022) Paper-1 Review

General Awareness (Financial Sector)

Topics Number of Questions Static GK 2-3 Current Affairs (Budget, Maitri Diwas, Henley Passport Index) Past 3-5 months 15-16

Quantitative Aptitude

Topics Number of Questions Arithmetic 10 Data Interpretation (Tabular & Caselet) 5 Quadratic Equations 3 Missing Numbers 2 Inequality 1

English Language

Topics Number of Questions Unseen Passage (Reptiles) Vocabulary (Quite: Synonym) 10 Error Detection 4-5 Para Jumble 5-6

Reasoning Ability

Topics Number of Questions Puzzle 10-15 Coding-Decoding 2-3 Number-Based (Pair) 1 Word-Based (EVIL) 1 Direction-Based 1

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Exam Analysis (20th February 2022) Paper-2 Review

Paper 2 was Moderate to Difficulty wth good attempts of 46-47. Questions were based on basics, concepts, statements (incorrect/correct).

Subjects No. of Questions Economics 10-12 Finance 3-4 Management 3-4 Companies Act 3-4 Costing 2-3 Accountancy 1-2

NOTE: 1-2 numerical questions were also asked.

Paper- 2 Topcis Asked