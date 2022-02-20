JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-1 Exam on 20th February 2022: Check Difficulty Level, Paper-wise Exam Review

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-1 Exam Analysis 20th February 2022. The overall difficulty level of the SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase 1 was Easy to Moderate.

Created On: Feb 20, 2022 15:26 IST
SEBI Grade A 2022 Exam Analysis Difficulty Level, Post-wise Exam Review
SEBI Grade A 2022 Exam Analysis Difficulty Level, Post-wise Exam Review

SEBI Grade A 2022 Exam Analysis: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is conducting the SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-1 Exam on 20th February 2022 for eligible Indian citizens. A total of 120 vacancies will be filled up for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for SEBI Grade A 2022 will undergo a three-stage process that includes Phase I and Phase II Online Exams and Phase III Interview. In this article, we have shared SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase-1 Exam Analysis, Difficulty Level, Paper-wise Exam Review.

SEBI Grade A 2022 Important Dates

EVENT

IMPORTANT DATES

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Exam Admit Card Download 

8th February 2022 to 20th February 2022

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Online Exam

20th February 2022

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam (except Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream)

20th March 2022

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase II Online Exam (Only Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream)

3rd April 2022

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase III Interview

To Be Notified

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Online Exam

Paper

Streams/Subjects

No. of Question

Maximum Marks

Cut off

Duration

 

 

Paper 1 for All Streams:

General Awareness (including some questions related to Financial Sector of easy to moderate difficulty level)

 

20

 

25

 

 

 

30%

 

 

 

60 minutes

English Language

20

25

Quantitative Aptitude

20

25

Test of Reasoning

20

25

Total

80

100

 

 

 

 

 

 

Paper 2

General Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act and Economics.

 

 

50

 

 

100

 

 

40%

 

 

40 minutes

Legal, Information Technology and Official Language stream: Multiple choice questions on Specialized subject related to stream.

 

 

50

 

 

100

 

 

40%

 

 

40 minutes

Research Stream:- Multiple choice questions on subjects Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance and Commerce.

 

50

 

100

 

40%

 

40 minutes

Aggregate Cut-off

40%

 

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Exam Analysis (20th February 2022) Difficulty Level

Paper

Streams/Subjects

No. of Question

Maximum Marks

Difficulty Level

Paper 1All Streams:

General Awareness (Financial Sector)

20

25

Easy-Moderate

English Language

20

25

Easy-Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

20

25

Easy-Moderate

Test of Reasoning

20

25

Easy-Moderate

Total

80

100

Easy-Moderate

 

Paper

Streams/Subjects

No. of Question

Maximum Marks

Difficulty Level

Paper 2


 

General Stream: Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act and Economics.

50

100

Easy-Moderate

Legal, Information Technology and Official Language stream: Multiple choice questions on Specialized subject related to stream.

50

100

Easy-Moderate

Research Stream:- Multiple choice questions on subjects Economics, Econometrics, Statistics, Finance

and Commerce.

50

100

Easy-Moderate

 

50

100

Easy-Moderate

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Exam Analysis (20th February 2022) Paper-1 Review

General Awareness (Financial Sector)

Topics

Number of Questions

Static GK

2-3

Current Affairs (Budget, Maitri Diwas, Henley Passport Index) Past 3-5 months

15-16

Quantitative Aptitude

Topics

Number of Questions

Arithmetic

10

Data Interpretation (Tabular & Caselet)

5

Quadratic Equations

3

Missing Numbers

2

Inequality

1

English Language

Topics

Number of Questions

Unseen Passage (Reptiles) Vocabulary (Quite: Synonym)

10

Error Detection

4-5

Para Jumble

5-6

Reasoning Ability

Topics

Number of Questions

Puzzle

10-15

Coding-Decoding

2-3

Number-Based (Pair)

1

Word-Based (EVIL)

1

Direction-Based

1

SEBI Grade A 2022 Phase I Exam Analysis (20th February 2022) Paper-2 Review

Paper 2 was Moderate to Difficulty wth good attempts of 46-47. Questions were based on basics, concepts, statements (incorrect/correct).

Subjects No. of Questions
Economics 10-12
Finance 3-4
Management 3-4
Companies Act 3-4
Costing 2-3
Accountancy 1-2

NOTE: 1-2 numerical questions were also asked.

Paper- 2 Topcis Asked

Topics Topics Topics
LM Curve Balance of Payment Performance Appraisal
SEBI Regulations Market Structure (Oligopoly Market) Role of a Leader
Demand Supply Elasticity of Demand Lean Management
NBFC Angel Investors Directing
IRDAI PFRDA RBI
AMFAI JAVA, C, C++ In Order/ Post Order
DBMS Networking & Cyber Security Python

 

 

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.