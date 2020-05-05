SECL Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for Staff Nurse and Pharmacist Post @secl-cil.in

SECL Recruitment 2020: South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL),a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has invited applications for the post of Staff Nurse and Pharmacist under Special Recruitment Drive for SC & OBC physically handicapped persons,. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode from 11 May to 31 May 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date for submission of online application - 11 May 2020

Last Date for submission of online application - 31 May 2020

Closing Date for submission of Hard Copy of Online Application: 15 June 2020

SECL Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse (Trainee), Technical & Rs. 31852.56 01 01 02 Supervisory Grade- 'C : 02 Posts

Pharmacist (Trainee), Technical & Supervisory Grade - 'C' : 01 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse and Pharmacist Posts



Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

Staff Nurse : 10+2 Plus 'A' Grade Nursing Diploma or Certificate from a recognized Institute approved by the Govt.Entry of Staff Nurse with 'A' Grade recognized Nursing Diploma or Certificate with 3 years course will be inducted as Staff Nurse (Trainee) and after successful completion of one year training will be placed in Tech. & Sup. Gr. 'C'.

Pharmacist: 10+2 with science/Diploma in Pharmacy registered with Pharmacy Council under Pharmacy Act. 1948 with valid registration

Age Limit:

Should be 18 years and should Should not be more than 43 years in case of OBC Physically Handicapped candidates & 45 years in case of SC Physically Handicapped candidates

Official Notification Download Here Click Here Official Website Link Click Here

Selection Process for SECL Jobs 2020

The candidates for the above posts will be selected on the basis of Written Test

How to Apply for SECL Staff Nurse and Pharmacist Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can apply through SECL website www.secl-cil.in from 11 May to 31 May 2020. TThe print out online application duly signed along with self-attested copies of certificates/testimonials in support of age, educational/.professional qualification, caste, handicap certificate and two copies of self-attested recent passport size photograph (01 should be affixed) should reach to the General Manager (P/MP), SECL, Seepat Road, Bilaspur (CG), Pin - 495 006 through Speed/Registered Post only on or before 15 June 2020.