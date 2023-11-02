CBSE Secondary Activities Class 12 MCQs of Geography Chapter 5

Secondary Activities Class 12 MCQs: Secondary activities are in Chapter 5 of Unit III of the NCERT Class 12 book Fundamentals of Human Geography. This chapter has faced many revisions, and many of the topics have been dropped by the NCERT. For example, traditional large-scale industrial regions, the Ruhr coalfield, the iron and steel industry, and the cotton textile industry. Thus, students prepare for the part covered in the revised CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023–24.
Here, Secondary Activities Class 12 MCQs with answers are provided for the students to enhance their knowledge and practice for the exams. These Secondary Activities Class 12 MCQ questions are important and should be on your preparation material list. Students can check or download these Secondary Activities Class 12 MCQs from the link provided below.
CBSE Secondary Activities Class 12 MCQs
Q1. In which one of the following types of economy are the factors of production
owned individually?
a. Capitalist
b. Mixed
c. Socialist
d. None
Q2. Which one of the following types of industries produces raw materials
for other industries?
a. Cottage Industries
b. Small-scale Industries
c. Basic Industries
d. Footloose Industries
Q3. Which one of the following pairs is correctly matched?
a. Automobile industry … Los Angeles
b. Shipbuilding industry … Lusaka
c. Aircraft industry … Florence
Q5. Which of the following is an example of an agro-based industry?
a. Steel manufacturing
b. Information technology
c. Sugar production
d. Banking and finance
Q5. What is the term for the production of goods using raw materials that are extracted through agriculture, forestry, and mining?
a. Industrialization
b. Primary processing
c. Service sector
d. Tertiary sector
Q6. In the context of secondary activities, what does the term "agglomeration" refer to?
a. The separation of industries
b. The clustering of industries
c. The dispersion of industries
d. The export of industrial goods
Q7. Which of the following is an example of a cottage industry?
a. Large automobile manufacturing plant
b. Handloom weaving at home
c. Steel production in a factory
d. Oil refining industry
Q8. Which of the following is NOT considered a secondary activity?
a. Manufacturing
b. Mining
c. Agriculture
d. Construction
Q9. What is the primary source of raw materials for secondary activities?
a. Services
b. Agriculture
c. Retail
d. Tourism
Q10. What term is used for a region where secondary activities are concentrated and well-developed?
a. Industrial region
b. Agricultural region
c. Service region
d. Mining region
Answer Key
- a. Capitalist
- c. Basic Industries
- a. Automobile industry … Los Angeles
- c. Sugar production
- b. Primary processing
- b. The clustering of industries
- b. Handloom weaving at home
- c. Agriculture
- b. Agriculture
- a. Industrial region
