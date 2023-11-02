CBSE Secondary Activities Class 12 MCQs of Geography Chapter 5

Secondary Activities Class 12 MCQs: Practice important MCQs from Chapter 5 Secondary Activities of Class 12 Geography. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Geography Board Exam 2024.

Secondary Activities Class 12 MCQs: Secondary activities are in Chapter 5 of Unit III of the NCERT Class 12 book Fundamentals of Human Geography. This chapter has faced many revisions, and many of the topics have been dropped by the NCERT. For example, traditional large-scale industrial regions, the Ruhr coalfield, the iron and steel industry, and the cotton textile industry. Thus, students prepare for the part covered in the revised CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023–24.

Here, Secondary Activities Class 12 MCQs with answers are provided for the students to enhance their knowledge and practice for the exams. These Secondary Activities Class 12 MCQ questions are important and should be on your preparation material list. Students can check or download these Secondary Activities Class 12 MCQs from the link provided below.

CBSE Secondary Activities Class 12 MCQs

Q1. In which one of the following types of economy are the factors of production

owned individually?

a. Capitalist

b. Mixed

c. Socialist

d. None

Q2. Which one of the following types of industries produces raw materials

for other industries?

a. Cottage Industries

b. Small-scale Industries

c. Basic Industries

d. Footloose Industries

Q3. Which one of the following pairs is correctly matched?

a. Automobile industry … Los Angeles

b. Shipbuilding industry … Lusaka

c. Aircraft industry … Florence

Q5. Which of the following is an example of an agro-based industry?

a. Steel manufacturing

b. Information technology

c. Sugar production

d. Banking and finance

Q5. What is the term for the production of goods using raw materials that are extracted through agriculture, forestry, and mining?

a. Industrialization

b. Primary processing

c. Service sector

d. Tertiary sector

Q6. In the context of secondary activities, what does the term "agglomeration" refer to?

a. The separation of industries

b. The clustering of industries

c. The dispersion of industries

d. The export of industrial goods

Q7. Which of the following is an example of a cottage industry?

a. Large automobile manufacturing plant

b. Handloom weaving at home

c. Steel production in a factory

d. Oil refining industry

Q8. Which of the following is NOT considered a secondary activity?

a. Manufacturing

b. Mining

c. Agriculture

d. Construction

Q9. What is the primary source of raw materials for secondary activities?

a. Services

b. Agriculture

c. Retail

d. Tourism

Q10. What term is used for a region where secondary activities are concentrated and well-developed?

a. Industrial region

b. Agricultural region

c. Service region

d. Mining region

Answer Key

a. Capitalist c. Basic Industries a. Automobile industry … Los Angeles c. Sugar production b. Primary processing b. The clustering of industries b. Handloom weaving at home c. Agriculture b. Agriculture a. Industrial region

