SFIO Full Form: What does SFIO stand for? Process, Background, and More

SFIO Full Form: The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) is a multi-disciplinary organization that comes under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. It consists of experts in the field of accountancy, forensic auditing, banking, law, information technology, investigation, company law, capital market and taxation, etc. for detecting and prosecuting or recommending for prosecution white-collar crimes/frauds.

SFIO: Overview Full Form Serious Fraud Investigation Office Ministry Ministry of Corporate Affairs Date of Establishment 1st October, 2003 Headquarters CGO Complex. Lodhi Road, New Delhi Regional Offices Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad & Kolkata Official Website https://sfio.gov.in/

What does SFIO Do?

SFIO is a statutory corporate fraud investigating agency in India. It investigates and prosecutes complex corporate frauds assigned under section 212 of the Companies Act 2013. However, they do not investigate fraud or criminal charges against any type of individual.

Who is the director of SFIO?

SFIO is headed by a Director as Head of Department in the rank of Joint Secretary to the Government of India. The Director is assisted by Additional Directors, Joint Directors, Deputy Directors, Senior Assistant Directors, Assistant Directors Prosecutors, and other secretarial staff. The organisation has experts from various financial sector domains.

The current director of SFIO is Mr. Keshav Chandra (IAS).

SFIO Office

The headquarters of SFIO is in CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. It also has five Regional Offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad & Kolkata.