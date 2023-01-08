Shaheed Bhagat Singh College DU Recruitment 2023 For 88 Assistant Professor Post: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College has invited online application for the 88 Assistant Professor Posts on its official website. Check Shaheed Bhagat Singh College Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College DU Recruitment 2023: Shaheed Bhagat Singh College of Delhi University has invited online application for the 88 posts of Assistant professors on its official website. These positions are available in various faculties including Commerce, Economics, English, Geography, Hindi, History, Political Science, Environmental Science and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College DU Recruitment 2023 on or before 20 January 2023 or within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

Candidates willing to apply for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College DU Recruitment 2023 are advised to visit the official website, i.e., colrec.uod.ac.in for more updates including eligibility/educational qualification/age limit/how to apply and others.

Notification Details Shaheed Bhagat Singh College DU Recruitment 2023:

No.SBSC/Advt/Teach/2022/1106

Important Date Shaheed Bhagat Singh College DU Recruitment 2023:

The last date for receipt of application is 20.01.2023 or within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later.

Vacancy Details Shaheed Bhagat Singh College DU Recruitment 2023:

Commerce-36

Economics-15

English-10

Geography-09

Hindi-02

History-06

Mathematics-04

Political Science -03

Environmental Science-03

Eligibility Criteria Shaheed Bhagat Singh College DU Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Master Degree with 55 % marks with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility/educational qualification and other updates for the posts.

Click Here For Shaheed Bhagat Singh College DU Recruitment 2023 PDF





How To Apply Shaheed Bhagat Singh College DU Recruitment 2023: Candidates can apply for Shaheed Bhagat Singh College DU Recruitment 2023 in online mode after following the steps given below.