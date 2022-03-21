SHS Bihar ANM Result 2022 Out @statehealthsocietybihar.org, Check DV Schedule Here

State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) has announced the result/dv schedule for Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) Post on its official website-statehealthsocietybihar.org. Check DV Schedule here.

SHS Bihar ANM Result 2022: State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) has announced the result of Computer Based Test (CBT) for Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) Post Against advertisement number 05/2021. State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) will conduct the document verification for the qualified candidates from 24 March 2022 onwards.

All such candidates appeared in the CBT can download SHSO ANM Result from the official website of SHSB i.e. statehealthsocietybihar.org.

It is noted that State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) had conducted the Computer Based Test (CBT) for Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) Post on 25/26 October 2021. Now State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) has uploaded the PDF of result of qualified candidates in the written exam.

Candidates appeared in the written test for the Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) Post Against advertisement number 05/2021 can check the SHS Bihar ANM Result 2022 from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download SHS Bihar ANM Result 2022 Check Steps

Visit official website of SHSB -statehealthsocietybihar.org Click on the link - ‘LIST OF SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR DOCUMENT VERIFICATION OF ANM POST AGAINST ADVT. NO. 05/2021 ’on the home page. Download SHS Bihar ANM Result 2022 PDF in a new window Check details of selected candidates. Download DV Schedule for the qualified candidates.

Health Society Bihar (SHSB) will conduct the Document Verification for the qualified candidates for Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) Post from 24 March to 13 April 2022. Candidates will have to appear for the document verification round with all the essential documents as mentioned in the PDF.

You can download the SHS Bihar ANM Result/Document Verification 2022 directly from the link given below.