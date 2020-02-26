SHS Bihar Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 660 Counsellor and Other Posts @statehealthsocietybihar.org

SHS Bihar Recruitment 2020: State Health Society, Bihar has published the recruitment notification for the post of Counsellor, District Urban Health Consultant (NUHM), District Community Mobilizer, Audiometric Assistant (NPPCD), lnstructor for Hearing lmpaired Children (NPPCD), Dental Hygienist (NOHP) and Dental Assistant (NOHP).

Eligible candidates can apply fir SHSB Recruitment 2020 through online mode on official website www.statehealthsocietybihar.org from 26 February to 17 March 2020.

A total of 660 vacancies are available out of which 579 are for Counsellor Post, 13 for Dental Assistant District Urban Health Consultant Post, 26 for District Community Mobilizer Post, 11 for Audiometric Assistant, 11 for lnstructor for Hearing lmpaired Children Post , 10 for Dental Hygienist Post and 10 Dental Assistant Post.

Notification Details

Notification Number - 02/2020

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application – 26 February 2020

Last Date of Application – 17 March 2020

SHS Bihar Vacancy Details

Counsellor – 579 Posts

District Urban Health Consultant (NUHM) – 13 Posts

District Community Mobilizer – 26 Posts

Audiometric Assistant (NPPCD) – 11 Posts

lnstructor for Hearing lmpaired Children (NPPCD) – 11 Posts

Dental Hygienist (NOHP) – 10 Posts

Dental Assistant (NOHP) – 10 Posts

Salary:

Counsellor – Rs. 15,000/-

District Urban Health Consultant (NUHM)– Rs. 35,000/-

District Community Mobilizer – Rs. 20,000/-

Audiometric Assistant (NPPCD) – Rs. 15,000/-

lnstructor for Hearing lmpaired Children (NPPCD) – Rs. 15,000/-

Dental Hygienist (NOHP) – Rs. 15,000/-

Dental Assistant (NOHP) – Rs. 10,500/-

Eligibility Criteria for SHS Bihar Counsellor and Other Posts

Counsellor – Bachelor Degree (Full Time) in Social Work/ Sociology/ Psychology from any recognized university/ Institution.

District Urban Health Consultant (NUHM) – Master of Public Health (MPH) (Full Time) from any recognized institute/ university OR MBA (two years Full Time) / PG Diploma (two years Full Time) with specialization in Public Health Hospital Management / Health Management/ Health Care Management from any recognized university / institute. Minimum two years of post qualification working experience in Health Service Sector.

District Community Mobilizer – Master Degree of Social Work (MSW) (Full Time)/ M.A in Social Work (Full-Time) from any recognized institute/ university OR e Post Graduate Degree (Full Time) with specialization in Rural Development from any recognized university/ institute OR .@ Diploma (two years full-time) with specialization in Rural Development/ Rural Management from any recognized university/institute

Audiometric Assistant (NPPCD) – Intermediate from recognized board with 1 Year Diploma in Audiology

lnstructor for Hearing lmpaired Children (NPPCD) – Intermediate from recognized board with 1 Year Diploma in Audiology

Dental Hygienist (NOHP) – Intermediate (biology)/ l0+2 (biology) from recognized board with Diploma in dental technician /dental hygienist /dental mechanic courses from a golt recognized institute. o Registration with State Dental Council

Dental Assistant (NOHP) – Matriculation from recognized board Certificate Course in Assistant 6-12 months

Age Limit:

Unreserved/EWS – 37 Years

Unreserved/EWS (Female)-40 Years

BC/MBC (Male & Female)-40 Years

SC/ST (Male& Female) - 42 Years

Selection Process for SHS Bihar Counsellor and Other Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT), Academic Qualification and Interview

How to Apply for State Health Society Bihar Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply online through www.statehealthsocietybihar.org from 26 February to 17 March 2020.

SHS Bihar Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website

Application Fee: